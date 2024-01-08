SphereX to Launch as the First Decentralized Crypto Exchange on Blast

Singapore, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today marks a groundbreaking moment in the world of decentralized finance as SphereX, a revolutionary decentralized crypto exchange (DEX), proudly announces it will be the first DEX to launch on Blast. SphereX, helmed by Kaimin Hu, former CBO of BitMart, emerges as the pioneering decentralized exchange to launch on Blast, and is aimed at providing users with a more secure, efficient, and transparent platform for trading digital assets.

With a commitment to reshaping the landscape of decentralized finance, SphereX introduces a unique approach to crypto trading that combines cutting-edge technology with user-friendly design. SphereX combines off-chain matching for rapid trade execution, on-chain settlement for maximum security, and cross-margin trading for capital efficiency. By choosing to launch on Blast, SphereX leverages Blast’s robust infrastructure and commitment to fostering innovation in the decentralized ecosystem.

Key Features of SphereX:



SphereX is designed with simplicity and user experience in mind, providing an intuitive interface that caters to both experienced traders and newcomers to the crypto space. Freedom & Community Governance: SphereX will foster a vibrant trading community through the TraderDAO to enable social trading, vote-for-listing and governance, and collective wisdom.

"We are thrilled to announce that we will launch SphereX on Blast,” said Kaimin Hu, CEO of SphereX. “Our team has developed a platform that combines world-class security, simplicity, and innovation. By choosing Blast, we believe SphereX will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of decentralized finance through unparalleled autonomy and community governance."

"SphereX has moved impressively quickly to deploy their exchange on Blast. I’m excited to see the innovations they launch into the Blast ecosystem.” added Pacman, CEO of Blast.

As SphereX sets a new standard for decentralized exchanges, the crypto community eagerly anticipates further collaborations between SphereX and Blast that will continue to have a positive impact on the broader blockchain ecosystem.

About SphereX

SphereX is a decentralized crypto exchange designed to provide users with a more secure, efficient, and user-friendly platform for trading digital assets. SphereX boasts a unique combination of capabilities that include off-chain matching for lightning-fast trade execution, on-chain settlement for enhanced security, and cross-margin trading to optimize capital utilization. To learn more about SphereX, visit the SphereX website, and for updates, news, and promotions follow SphereX on X and Telegram.

About Blast

Blast is the only Ethereum L2 with native yield for ETH and stablecoins. Blast's goal is to grow the on-chain economy with the highest-yield L2 possible. For further details, please visit Blast’s Website.



