Digital Dolphin Products (DDP) to Debut New Branding at Impressions 2024
New InkWave and MediaWave branded products will be launched during the Impressions Show Long Beach from Jan. 19-21, 2024.
At Impressions, we not only reveal our new branding but also introduce innovative ink and media products tailored for the screen print, dye sub, and DTF segments of the market.”HENDERSON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Dolphin Products (DDP) is set to unveil its latest branding initiative at Impressions Long Beach from January 19-21, 2024. DDP's wide format division will introduce its new InkWave and MediaWave products at booth number 676, alongside the complete range of DDP's traditional offerings.
Jenifer Salgado, Chief Technical Officer of DDP's wide format division, highlighted the significance of this debut, stating, "At Impressions, we not only reveal our new branding but also introduce innovative ink and media products tailored for the screen print, dye sub, and DTF segments of the market. Our latest offerings, including film positive ink and film, dye sub ink and paper, and DTF ink and film, uphold our commitment to delivering top-notch ink and media at competitive prices. Notably, all our new inks are proudly manufactured in the U.S.A."
In addition to showcasing the wide format ink division, DDP will feature its complete line of compatible ink and toner cartridges at Impressions 2024. Engineered to function seamlessly like OEM products, DDP's products present substantial cost savings compared to OEM prices.
DDP extends a warm invitation to all Impressions Long Beach attendees to visit booth 676, where they can explore the new products and discover the full range of compatible ink and toner cartridges.
About Digital Dolphin Products
Digital Dolphin Products (DDP) is a leading provider of compatible ink and toner cartridges for a variety of printers. DDP’s cartridges are designed to work exactly like OEM cartridges, and they offer significant savings over OEM prices. DDP is committed to providing its customers with the highest quality products and the best possible customer service.
Digital Dolphin Products (DDP) proudly supports Whales and Dolphin Conservation (WDC), a global charity committed to the preservation and safeguarding of whales and dolphins. DDP donates a portion of its sales proceeds to WDC, contributing to the cause of creating a safer world for whales and dolphins.
