Multi-Car Discount Program: Maximizing Savings for Every Household
A multi-car insurance policy transcends the idea of a simple bundled offer. It represents a savvy financial choice for households.”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, USA, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dan Burghardt Insurance, an esteemed independent insurance agency, continues to offer its valuable Multi-Car Discount Program. This enduring program caters to a diverse clientele, providing cost-effective car insurance solutions that adapt to the unique needs of each household.
An Aggressive Approach to Car Insurance
The Multi-Car Discount Program stands out for its inclusive nature. It goes beyond traditional norms by embracing not only married couples but also cohabitating partners, family members, and roommates. This policy allows for multiple vehicles at a single address to be insured under one policy, simplifying the process while offering financial advantages.
Understanding the Financial Benefits
"A multi-car insurance policy transcends the idea of a simple bundled offer. It represents a savvy financial choice for households," says Dan Burghardt, the owner of Dan Burghardt Insurance. The program is engineered to deliver notable savings, with discounts varying from 10 to 25 percent on different types of coverage including liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage.
The flexibility of this program is a key feature, allowing for the addition of vehicles from various household members under one policy, which is especially beneficial for families with teenage drivers.
Simplifying the Insurance Process
Dan Burghardt Insurance prioritizes a streamlined and efficient insurance acquisition experience. This approach reduces the common inconveniences typically associated with insurance purchasing, like repetitive information sharing or prolonged phone calls. The agency's commitment extends to online interactions, ensuring a spam-free experience for clients.
Focusing on Client Needs
As an independent agency, Dan Burghardt Insurance offers a client-focused service, exploring various carriers to find the most suitable rates and coverages. This approach gives clients a range of options tailored to their specific requirements and situations.
Residents in and around New Orleans are invited to continue utilizing the Multi-Car Discount Program offered by Dan Burghardt Insurance. For detailed information, potential clients can call 504-456-8585, visit the auto insurance page on their website, or visit any of the agency's six locations, including the North Shore branch.
