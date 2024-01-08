Employee Locker Rooms Get Whole New Look, Feel, Functionality, and Level of Respect with Zippsafe Smart Storage

Fort Lee, NJ, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The old employee locker room – of unsanitary metal, wood or plastic lockers, shifting benches, musty odors, and random, personal padlocks – is now a thing of the past thanks to a revolutionary smart storage solution called Zippsafe.

Made of a flexible, polymer-based textile to optimize storage per square foot, designed to improve hygiene, and automated for greater safety and convenience, Zippsafe is changing the way employees, their managers, and interior designers look at one of the most neglected spaces in commercial buildings.

Store More in Less Space

One- or two-tier metal lockers are unwieldy, inefficient and prone to pathogens. Zippsafe replaces these bulky boxes with a series of soft textile bags that flex and expand to hold more and bulkier items. Retractable hangers and side pockets neatly organize belongings. With two interior compartments in each bag and a separate shoe drawer at the bottom, clean and dirty items are easy to segregate.

Zippsafe’s user-friendly features come in a smaller footprint. The locker system includes an integrated bench for space savings of 10 percent versus two-tier lockers with a free-standing bench and 70 percent versus one-tier units. With its clean, modern aesthetic, Zippsafe also elevates the overall appeal of the locker room, making it a much more welcoming place for employees.

Keep Clothes Dry and Pathogen-Free

In addition to its unique design and better user experience, Zippsafe lockers provide measurable health benefits. Made with SmartFabric, an advanced anti-microbial material, Zippsafe lowers the risk of pathogen transmission. Testing has shown the treated fibers in the SmartFabric textile can reduce the presence of viruses such as SARS-CoV-2 by 99 percent in two hours.

To optimize cleanliness and hygiene, ventilation is built into the Zippsafe system and continually circulates air through the lockers, drying damp clothing and shoes, and reducing odors. Active carbon filtration in the ventilation system lowers humidity and impedes pathogen growth.

When maintenance is required, the bags are easily cleaned and disinfected in-place, or removed and washed.

Easy Employee Access, Enhanced Facility Control

The time-consuming manual tracking of locker use and the expense of replacing lost locks and keys is a thing of the past. Unlike traditional lockers which use combinations or physical locks and keys that have to be allocated and tracked by managers, access to the Zippsafe system is as quick and simple as a tap from a supplied radio frequency identification (RFID) card. For even greater convenience and control, there is an optional software integration with employee ID badge systems. Available lockers are easily identified and assigned online - within seconds - via the ZippManager software interface.

Proven in Europe, Now in America

The Zippsafe smart locker system was launched in Europe in 2016 and is currently in use in a variety of healthcare settings, industrial facilities and office buildings.

“With Zippsafe we’ve found a smart locker room solution for employees which optimally supports our expanding needs,” said Christian Bärenfaller, infrastructure project lead for St. Clara Hospital in Basel, Switzerland. “The system has improved our resource management, space utilization and facility hygiene standards.”

Zippsafe is now available in North America. For more information about how Zippsafe is reimagining the employee locker room experience, please visit www.zippsafe.com.

About Zippsafe

Founded in 2016 in Switzerland, Zippsafe is revolutionizing the traditional locker, making it softer, smarter, healthier and space-saving. Used in facilities across Europe, the Zippsafe locker system enhances the changing room experience for employees while delivering measurable benefits for facility managers and building designers. Awarded Best of Competition at the Healthcare Design Awards in 2022 and 2023’s Healthcare Facilities Symposium Distinction Award, Zippsafe is winning significant recognition in North America. The company currently employs over 60 people in Switzerland, Hungary, Germany, and the United States. For more information, visit www.zippsafe.com.

