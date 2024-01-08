Adjust Your Media Inc Expands Graphic Design Department With Full-Time Hire
EINPresswire.com/ -- Adjust Your Media Inc., a boutique chiropractic marketing agency, proudly announces the hire of Faith Ruebke, a talented graphic designer and video editor, to the dynamic team. Ruebke's personality and expertise align seamlessly as she has worked as a part-time contractor for AYM since 2019. This move aims to bring a fresh wave of creativity to client content and introduce an array of exciting chiropractic digital and physical products.
Adjust Your Media Inc. stands out as a boutique marketing agency exclusively dedicated to serving chiropractors. Under the leadership of Jenna Quentin, they offer organic content creation and account management for chiropractic offices across the US and Canada.
Ruebke will continue to be involved in creating personalized posts and editing videos for platforms like Facebook and Instagram. AYM also offers copywriting services for blog posts, email newsletters, and press releases.
These clients have seen significant savings in time and increased connection to their community by delegating this content. AYM provides strategy, graphic design, and direct posting to clients’ accounts.
For chiropractors who want to manage their digital marketing in-house, AYM has a coaching program, Adjust Your Marketing Blueprint, to empower chiropractic teams to navigate social media and content marketing effectively. This membership is a collaborative effort between AYM and Cherry Picked Web Co for incredible value.
Members in this program receive access to a video course, workbook and calendar, monthly coaching calls, a library of chiropractic graphics, and customizable templates for graphics, brochures, and other printables. Adding Ruebke to the AYM team will increase the program's quality.
“Adjust Your Marketing Blueprint is like a brownie mix for chiropractic teams,” said Quentin. “We provide the templates as the base and the instructions. Chiropractors need to add their photos and videos and post or ‘put it in the oven.’”
With a rich background in writing for diverse publications and businesses since 2007, Quentin has been crafting chiropractic content since 2014.
About Adjust Your Media Inc.:
Adjust Your Media Inc. is a boutique marketing agency specializing exclusively in chiropractic offices. With a focus on organic content creation, account management, and comprehensive coaching programs, AYM aims to empower chiropractors in their digital marketing endeavors.
Jenna Quentin
