Ann Sommer featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX network affiliates as a guest on Break Through With Lisa Nichols!

Ann Sommer, highly praised and sought after medical provider featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Highly praised and sought after medical provider, Ann Sommer was recently a featured guest on Break Through With Lisa Nichols! The show, which was filmed in Beverly Hills, California by an Emmy Award winning crew, includes guests from around the world who shared their stories of personal triumph.

Sommer, a distinguished physician assistant, accomplished author, dynamic speaker, and insightful consultant/coach, is rapidly emerging as a prominent authority in Truth and Change. Sommer empowers women to stride confidently ahead, armed with life lessons, and fearlessly addresses personal topics, offering guidance, clarity, direction, and purpose.

Tackling even the most challenging subjects effortlessly, Sommer's mission is to "Kick Open the Exam Room Door," bravely delving into the hard, taboo, and concealed matters that often go unspoken. Her approach revolves around three key components: education, enlightenment, and entertainment.

“I’m excited about the ‘Break Through with Lisa Nichols!’ TV show, and what it means for so many people,” said Lisa Nichols, the show’s host. “With every interview, television has helped me touch more people, and build more impact. Now, I hope to be that catapult for others, showcasing and celebrating the breakthroughs of the inspiring entrepreneurs I had the privilege of interviewing.”

Break Through With Lisa Nichols! features premiere business experts whose interviews are focused on how they broke through in today's business world, and their success that will inspire others.