The Ocean of Tomorrow: Episode 2 with Linn Hoffmann – Ocean Acidification and the Marine World
The Ocean of Tomorrow: Episode 2 with Linn Hoffmann – Ocean Acidification and the Marine WorldPublished 8 January 2024
Welcome to our new Ocean Acidification series!
This expert talk is based on chapter 2 in The Ocean of Tomorrow teachers booklet, created by the New Zealand Marine Studies Centre and can be downloaded in the link below.
This short talk is perfect for teacher and student PD! Use the video as a stand-alone or together with the classroom activity demonstrated in The Ocean of Tomorrow: Activity 2B. Enjoy!
Marine Science Otago, YouTube, 27 November 2023. Video & text.