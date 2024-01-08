Raychelle Meyers featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX network affiliates as a guest on Break Through With Lisa Nichols!

Raychelle Meyers, Author and CEO featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and CEO, Raychelle Meyers was recently a featured guest on Break Through With Lisa Nichols! The show, which was filmed in Beverly Hills, California by an Emmy Award winning crew, includes guests from around the world who shared their stories of personal triumph.

Meyers empowers and teaches young women how to create generational wealth. Meyers is a high ticket closer for influencers across the globe. She also provides business consulting and mentoring services.

Meyers is a business elite entrepreneur with over 15 years of experience in business. She has acquired some special high income skills that empower women entrepreneurs to grow and scale their businesses to the next level. Her passion consists of mentoring women across the globe to take action so they can achieve their dreams.

Meyers also just released her bestselling book, Thugs in Skirts.

“I’m excited about the ‘Break Through with Lisa Nichols!’ TV show, and what it means for so many people,” said Lisa Nichols, the show’s host. “With every interview, television has helped me touch more people, and build more impact. Now, I hope to be that catapult for others, showcasing and celebrating the breakthroughs of the inspiring entrepreneurs I had the privilege of interviewing.”

Break Through With Lisa Nichols! features premiere business experts whose interviews are focused on how they broke through in today's business world, and their success that will inspire others.