Billy Joel Ticket Prices Surge Before Slate of One Night Only Shows

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Billy Joel recently announced that he would be putting on several one-night-only concerts in cities like Tampa, Denver, Chicago, St. Louis and others. Long-time friends Stevie Nicks and Sting will join Joel for select dates this year.



TicketSmarter collected initial statistics around ticket pricing and demand that are included in the graphs below.

When Do Tickets Go On Sale?

The ticket presale begins Jan. 8 and tickets for the general public will go on sale Jan. 12.

What Is The Average Price Of Billy Joel Tickets?

Prices for Billy Joel concert tickets range between $108 and $11,040, with the average ticket price being $669 on the resale marketplace. The get-in and average ticket prices, as well as the number of tickets available for his upcoming One Night Only dates, are shown in the charts below.

Prices as of Jan. 8. For up-to-date information visit the Billy Joel page on TicketSmarter.





Billy Joel 2024 Tour Dates

Jan. 11 – Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Feb. 9 – Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Feb. 24 – Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL – With Sting

Mar. 9 – AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX – With Stevie Nicks

Mar. 28 – Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Apr. 13 – Petco Park, San Diego, CA – With Sting

Apr. 26 – Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

May 9 – Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

May 24 – T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

June 8 – Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

June 21 – Soldier Field, Chicago, IL – With Stevie Nicks

July 12 – Coors Field, Denver, CO

July 25 – Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Sept. 27 – Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO – With Sting

Joel’s MSG Legacy

In 2023, Billy Joel also announced the finale of his residency at Madison Square Garden . Since 2014, Joel has done monthly performances at the iconic NYC venue, making his residency a staple for anyone visiting the Big Apple.

