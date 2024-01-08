Verizon delivers 5G to U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii via “Dragon Tower”

Verizon underlines status as a top technology partner of the U.S. Armed Forces with consistent contract wins with U.S. Navy, U.S. Army and DoD

WASHINGTON, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon today announced it is providing 5G coverage to the U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii’s Helemano Military Reservation (HMR) via a newly constructed cell tower, nicknamed the “Dragon Tower,” as part of a $1 million project. Military families, personnel and visitors at HMR will experience improved wireless coverage and enhanced network services.



“The main purpose of our partnership with Helemano is to improve quality of life for base personnel,” said Marta Lacroix, associate vice president of network engineering. “The strength of the Verizon network will help ensure that those serving our country have continuous access to emergency services and can readily connect with their loved ones.”

Located approximately five miles north of the town of Wahiawa, HMR offers military housing for approximately 2,000 service members and families stationed at Schofield Barracks and Wheeler Army Airfield. HMR is a remote location that has historically struggled with connectivity. The new cell tower and accompanying 5G coverage aims to redress that precedent.

"As professionals in the field of communication, we understand the significance of this cell phone tower in our close-knit community,” said 307th Expeditionary Signal Battalion – Enhanced Commander Lt. Col. Izabella Lundy. “This infrastructure will provide our soldiers and their families with reliable access to emergency services, facilitate communication with loved ones, and support the seamless conduct of daily business.”

The tower is located on the grounds of the Army and Air Force Exchange Service’s (Exchange) HMR Express store in the center of the reservation and is nicknamed “Dragon” for the 307th ESB-E, which is headquartered on HMR.

The military community and Exchange celebrated the milestone with a ceremony attended by Brig. Gen. Kevin Meisler, 311th Signal Command (Theater) commanding general; Command Chief Warrant Officer Robert Christian, 311th Signal Command (Theater); Command Sgt. Maj. Jonathan DeHart, 311th Signal Command (Theater); Col. Andrew Brokhoff, 516th Signal Brigade commander; Command Sgt. Maj. Dominique Davis, 516th Signal Brigade; Lt. Col. Izabella Lundy, 307th ESB-E commander; Chief Warrant Officer 2 Nathaniel Floyd, Jr., 307th ESB-E data operations warrant officer; and Command Sgt. Maj. Mahoma Tello, 307th ESB-E.

Joining from the Exchange were Col. Jason Beck, Pacific Region commander; Sgt. Maj. Generose Green, Pacific Region senior enlisted advisor; Michael Ryan, Hawaii Consolidated general manager; and William Earls, connectivity telecom program specialist.

The Dragon tower is one of 13 new or in-progress cell towers from the Exchange to bring expanded connectivity and reliability to military communities throughout USAG Hawaii.

