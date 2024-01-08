Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,281 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,597 in the last 365 days.

J.R. WINTON UNVEILS GRIPPING CONCLUSION TO THE DESOLATION TRILOGY

SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned author J.R. Winton has marked another milestone in the literary world with the release of the highly anticipated third installment in "The Desolation Trilogy." The book, titled "The Desolation Trilogy: Book 3," became available to the public on January 13, 2018, and promises readers an intense and satisfying conclusion to the epic science fiction saga.

In "The Desolation Trilogy," Lieutenant Daniel Quinn of the Terran Legion navigates a world of mystery, danger, and intrigue. The trilogy delves into the vastness of the Frontier, a lawless zone on the perimeter of the Cyrillian Protectorate, drawing readers into a captivating narrative of murder, betrayal, and the pursuit of justice.

Book 1, "Infinity's Queen," introduces readers to Lieutenant Daniel Quinn as he investigates a series of brutal murders connected to a ruthless serial killer. The plot thickens as Quinn uncovers a conspiracy involving a powerful business corporation framing Reed Cooper, the pilot of a massacred interstellar freighter.

Book 2, "Into The Expanse," follows the journey of Reed Cooper, accused of murder and hunted by hired killers and agents of the corrupt Pan-Galactic Corporation. As Cooper fights for his survival, unlikely allies join his cause, leading to a thrilling pursuit across the width of the Terran Republic.

In the final installment, "The Gathering Storm," Quinn faces the ultimate challenge. With his wife held hostage by the corrupt Pan-Galactic corporation, he must track the fugitive pilot Reed Cooper across the vast Morphoss Expanse. Battling bounty hunters, mercenaries, and a savage serial killer, Quinn's quest for justice takes readers on a rollercoaster ride of suspense, culminating in a gripping and dramatic confrontation.

"The Desolation Trilogy: Book 3" is available for purchase on major platforms including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and more.

J.R. Winton's masterful storytelling and intricate world-building in "The Desolation Trilogy" have solidified the series as a must-read for science fiction enthusiasts. With its compelling characters, intricate plot twists, and a satisfying conclusion, the trilogy stands as a testament to Winton's skill in the genre.

Books link: https://a.co/d/2KE7fXl
Books link: https://a.co/d/2SQs1t8
Books link: https://a.co/d/3HVC4Qw

JR Winton
AMZ Kindle Direct Publishing
thewintons2016@gmail.com

You just read:

J.R. WINTON UNVEILS GRIPPING CONCLUSION TO THE DESOLATION TRILOGY

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more