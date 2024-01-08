MyRadar Launches “Powered by MyRadar” at CES 2024

The information more than 15 million active users trust to understand how they will be impacted by weather is now available through APIs for organizations

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

MyRadar, the weather app with more than 15 million active users across iOS, Android, and Windows, has now launched “Powered by MyRadar'' to enable developers to integrate weather and environmental data into organizations’ apps and software solutions. Announced today ahead of MyRadar’s appearance at CES in Las Vegas, Powered by MyRadar offers off-the-shelf customizable applications, APIs and software development kits, as well as on-the-ground observations and MetDesk services to speak directly to a meteorologist on demand.



“Whether you want to know how storms will impact your operations, historical weather data to train your machine learning models, or road weather information to help manage your fleet, our APIs can deliver the weather information you need to make data-driven decisions,” says MyRadar CEO Andy Green. “With MyRadar’s APIs you can integrate weather information throughout your organization to improve customer service, decision-making, and resiliency, ultimately leading to an improved bottom line.”

Powered by MyRadar’s capabilities include:

Powered by MyRadar APIs: Access and integrate weather information directly into products, websites, and apps

RouteCast and Road Weather: Easy and seamless access to weather and road conditions along any route

MyRadar Observations: MyRadar has partnered with leading IoT weather sensor providers to provide local observations and the ground truth of what’s happening at the moment



Push Notifications: Get the most timely weather alerts commercially available today, similar to the ones offered in the MyRadar app and tailored to the needs of your organization

MetDesk Services: Consult with MyRadar’s award-winning meteorologists on-demand

MyRadar Enterprise: Customize the MyRadar app to enable your team to make better weather-based decisions

SDKs: Integrate stunning data visualizations into your app, website, or product

Powered by MyRadar will be available for a variety of commercial applications and industries, including energy, agriculture, automotive, app development, retail, logistics, and insurance.

“We use Powered by MyRadar to maintain comfort levels at all of our client sites, including five-star hotels and resorts around the world, academic campuses, agricultural operations and more,” says David Codding, President of SAI. “By integrating MyRadar’s APIs into our backend processes, our HVAC systems can automatically respond not only to current conditions but also predict and manage temperatures in advance of weather changes. This not only makes our systems more effective and efficient but helps the systems and personnel of our clients.”

ABOUT MYRADAR:

With more than 50 million app downloads across iOS, Android, and Windows, MyRadar makes weather and environmental data accessible to navigate a changing climate. Keeping the world informed on severe weather, tropical storms, earthquakes, wildfires, blizzards, road weather and more, MyRadar allows for better decision-making for both individuals and organizations. The recent launch of “Powered by MyRadar” makes the same data, alerts, and visualizations that millions have come to depend on available for integration via APIs and developer tools. For more information visit http://myradar.com/business.

