Local Energy Experts Offer Money-Saving Tips for National Cut Your Energy Costs Day
EINPresswire.com/ -- Inertia Resources, the largest minority-owned energy consulting firm in the country, is gearing up to celebrate National Cut Your Energy Costs Day on January 10 by helping empower consumers and businesses to make simple yet impactful changes to reduce energy usage and save on energy bills in the new year.
National Cut Your Energy Costs Day is an annual reminder for homeowners, renters, and businesses alike to take proactive measures in reducing energy costs and enhancing overall efficiency. Inertia Resources Principal Owner, Demorian Linton, regularly guides individuals and organizations through cost-effective energy adjustments that can result in significant savings throughout the year.
Linton emphasizes that many of these adjustments don't require a hefty investment, as most are simple, practical steps that can be accomplished at little to no cost. Swapping out incandescent light bulbs with energy-efficient LEDs is one example that saves money and helps the environment.
Here are some tips provided by Inertia Resources to help consumers save on energy costs:
• Install a programmable or Smart thermostat, or keep the thermostat set to 68 degrees in the winter.
• For colder climates: open window shades during the day to let the sun naturally heat the house and close them at night. Warmer climates should use window shades to block the sun during the day to help keep the house cool.
• Use smaller appliances, such as a toaster or Air-fryer, when possible, instead of an oven.
• Make a habit of turning off lights when leaving a room.
• Set the water heater to 120 degrees and take shorter showers.
• Unplug appliances when they are not in use. Even small appliances like toasters and phone chargers use up energy simply by being plugged into an outlet.
• Use energy-efficient light bulbs - LEDs use 90% less energy than conventional bulbs and can last 15 times longer.
• Weatherproofing - Air sealing and adding insulation can save up to 15% on heating and cooling costs.
• Properly maintain heating and cooling systems and change air filters regularly.
• Utilize solar heat and wood burning stoves if possible.
• Use ceiling fans to cool rooms in the summer and reverse the flow to circulate warm air in the winter.
• Run dishwasher and washing machines only when fully loaded, and during off-peak consumption hours.
• Replace old windows and upgrade small and large appliances to certified energy-efficient products.
Businesses can also reduce their energy costs and improve efficiency by strategically managing energy use, utilizing the aforementioned tips, and implementing a few low-cost measures that can pay quick dividends such as:
• Replace old fluorescent and incandescent lighting with energy-efficient lighting in commercial buildings.
• Get a free or low-cost energy audit to discover where the business is losing money on energy costs.
• Reduce IT energy use by activating the sleep settings on all computers, printers, scanners, copiers, fax machines, and multi-function devices to automatically enter a low-powered sleep mode when inactive.
• Secure an annual maintenance contract to keep heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems operating efficiently year-round.
• Utilize an energy consultant to find the best energy prices, contracts, and the right energy supplier for the business.
As energy rates continue to climb, Inertia Resources encourages businesses and consumers to implement these tips to make a positive impact on both their budget and the environment on National Cut Your Energy Costs Day and throughout the year.
Inertia Resources is also currently offering Free financial relief Energy Grants to families facing hardships or struggling with payment of electric and gas bills. The company is accepting nominations for families-in-need and will select one family per month in 2024 to have the costs of their utility bills covered for an entire calendar year. To nominate a family for an Free Energy Bill Grant, please visit https://inertiaresourcesinc.com.
Inertia Resources, established in 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts, is a licensed premium broker of electric power, natural gas, renewable energy solutions, and cutting-edge EV charging technology. The company is one of the only premium brokers of electricity in the country for some of the largest energy companies in the world. Last year alone, Inertia saved businesses over $100M in energy costs.
For more information on energy solutions and programs from Inertia Resources, please visit https://inertiaresourcesinc.com.
About Inertia Resources
Inertia Resources is the fastest growing and largest minority-owned energy consulting firm in the country. Founded in 2018, the nationally recognized energy broker is leading the way in commercial energy broker services, commodity supply management services, cutting-edge billing technology, renewable energy solutions, and EV charging technology. As one of the only preferred premium brokers in the United States, Inertia works with some of the largest energy companies in the world to offer the best pricing and competitive market management for clients for the lifetime of their business.
Inertia’s senior brokerage staff has over 50 years of combined industry expertise and prides itself on personal service, with offices in Boston, Massachusetts; Dallas, Texas, and 55 brokers across the US that maintain a physical presence for clients in 22 states. For more information, visit https://inertiaresourcesinc.com.
