Nampa Fish Hatchery Closed to Public During Construction

Construction work focused on improvements to the settling pond and outflow structures at Fish and Game’s Nampa Hatchery will necessitate a closure to unguided visitation, beginning Jan. 8.

Access to visit the facility with a guided group will still be available on a limited basis, by appointment. To schedule a tour please call Nampa Hatchery at 208-465-8479.

The construction work will upgrade outdated water control structures that provide flow from the hatchery into the Wilson Springs Pond complex. It will also improve the efficiency of fish rearing processes on the hatchery.