Call for Submissions for PEI Book Awards

CANADA, January 8 - Island-based authors, editors, and book creators are invited to submit their works for consideration for the 2024 PEI Book Awards.

The awards are presented every two years in four categories of writing including fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and children’s literature. Recognizing excellence in content, design, and production, these awards aim to celebrate the remarkable talents of literary creators in Prince Edward Island.

"The PEI Book Awards allow us to celebrate the exceptionally talented authors and creators we have here in our province. Books can open the door to our hearts and minds, unlocking a world of knowledge, creativity, and endless possibilities. Best wishes to all Island authors and thank you for contributing to the Island’s literary legacy." - Education and Early Years Minister Natalie Jameson

To be eligible for the awards:

books must have been published in the calendar years 2022 or 2023;

books may have been published anywhere in the world;

authors, editors or creators must have been permanent or seasonal residents of Prince Edward Island during the period of award eligibility and must be Canadian citizens or landed immigrants;

books may be in either English or French; and

books must be first editions only.

Submissions in each category are assessed by an independent jury based on overall content, quality of design and production.

One award will be given for a winning book in each of the four categories. The award consists of a cash prize, a handcrafted commemorative gift and a specially designed seal for display on the award-winning books.

The shortlist of three titles in each category will be released in early April. The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in May.

