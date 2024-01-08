Genset Market Valuation to Reach US$ 69,218.4 Million by 2033 Amid Growing Population, Fast Urbanization, and Industrial Expansion | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The diesel genset market is witnessing substantial expansion driven by a rising need for dependable backup power solutions amid increasing global energy demand.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global genset market value is expected to increase from US$ 44,234.2 million in 2023 to US$ 69,218.4 million in 2033. Over the assessment period, global demand for gensets is projected to surge at a CAGR of 6.6%.



The heightened demand for reliable and uninterrupted power sources to sustain diverse commercial operations positions gensets as indispensable solutions, thus driving their dominance in the global market. The continuous expansion of the commercial sector, coupled with the need for energy resilience, further underscores the pivotal role of gensets in ensuring business continuity and safeguarding against the impact of power disruptions.

Known for their durability and reliability, gensets find application in several sectors, including standby power, prime power, and peak shaving. In contrast, gas gensets, a subsegment, employ natural gas or other gaseous fuels to power an internal combustion engine, offering cleaner emissions and lower operating costs.

Gensets are indispensable in remote and off-grid areas where conventional grid access is limited or absent. Remote mining operations are often far from established infrastructure, making a consistent and reliable power source necessary. Diesel gensets step in as dependable electricity providers, ensuring continuous operations in the mining sector, where downtime can translate into substantial financial losses.

The residential segment's robust projected CAGR is driven by the rising adoption of smart home technologies, which often require a consistent power supply and the desire for enhanced energy security in residential settings. Factors such as extreme weather events, grid unreliability, and the need for uninterrupted power for essential household functions contribute to the heightened interest in residential gensets.

Key Takeaways from the Report:

By 2033, global gensets demand is anticipated to rise at a 6.6% CAGR.

CAGR. The United States genset market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 8.5% by 2033.

by 2033. Genset sales in China are projected to soar at a CAGR of around 4.9% during the assessment period.

during the assessment period. The global genset market is poised to exhibit healthy growth, totaling a valuation of US$ 69,218.4 million in 2033.

in 2033. Based on end-use, the commercial sector is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 5.9% by 2033.





"The electricity demand keeps up with factors including ongoing population increase, infrastructural development, and the quick industrialization of emerging nations. Gensets are advantageous because they use less fuel and have lower running expenses. As a result, they have far greater popularity in emerging nations, particularly North America and Europe,” -Says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.

Competitive Landscape

The global genset market is fragmented, with leading players accounting for around 17.4% share. Cummins Inc., Caterpillar Inc., Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG, John Deere & Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Fischer Panda, Doosan Corporation, Generac Power Systems, Kohler Co., Himoinsa & Harrington Generators International are the leading manufacturers and suppliers of gensets listed in the report.

Key gensets companies invest in continuous research to produce new products and increase their capacity to meet end-user demand. Leading players are also inclined toward adopting growth strategies, including partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, and industry expansions to strengthen their footprint.

Recent Developments in the Genset Market-

In June 2020, Cummins Inc. announced a significant breakthrough with the launch of their next-generation gensets featuring an advanced digital control platform.

announced a significant breakthrough with the launch of their next-generation gensets featuring an advanced digital control platform. On January 25, 2021, Caterpillar Inc. revealed a significant development in the genset market by introducing a new series of gensets focused on sustainability.

More Insights into the Diesel Genset Market Report

In its latest report, Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an unbiased analysis of the global diesel genset market, providing historical data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period 2023 to 2033.

The research study is based on power range (Below 56 kW, 56 to 130 kW, 130 to 330 kW, 330 to 560 kW, 560 to 750 kW, 750 to 1000 kW, 1000 to 3000 kW, Above 3000 kW) end use (residential, commercial, industrial) application (standby, peak shaving, prime/continuous) fuel type (diesel, gas, others) mobility type (stationary, mobile) region (Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Rest of World).

Scope of Report:

Attribute Details Estimated Market Size (2023) US$ 44,234.2 million Projected Market Size (2033) US$ 69,218.4 million Anticipated Growth Rate (2023 to 2033) 6.6% Historical Data 2018 to 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Quantitative Units Value (US$ million) and Volume (Units) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Volume Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Trends, and Pricing Analysis Market Segments Covered Power Range

End-use

Application

Fuel Type

Mobility Type

Region Regions Covered Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Rest of World Key Countries Covered Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe United States

Canada

Mexico

China

India

Japan

South Korea Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Others Key Companies Profiled Cummins Inc.

Caterpillar Inc.

Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG

John Deere

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Atlas Copco Kohler Co.

Doosan Corporation

Himoinsa

Harrington Generators International

Fischer Panda

Generac Power Systems Yanmar Co., Ltd.

KIRLOSKAR oil engines Ltd

Wuxi Kipor Power Co., Ltd.

Deutz AG

Ettes Power Lovol

Lister Petter





Genset Market Segmentation by Category

By Power Range:

By Power Range:

Below 55 kW

56 to 130 kW

130 to 330 kW

330 to 560 kW

560 to 750 kW

750 to 1000 kW

1000 to 3000 kW

Above 3000 kW

By End-use:

Residential

Commercial Telecom Healthcare Data Centers Educational Institutions Government Centers Hospitality Retail Sales Real Estate Infrastructure Others

Industrial Oil and Gas Manufacturing Construction Electric Utilities Mining Transportation and Logistics Others



By Application:

Standby

Peak Shaving

Prime/Continuous



By Fuel Type:

Diesel

Gas

Others



By Mobility Type:

Stationary

Mobile

