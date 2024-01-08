Paper Straws Market to Hit USD 5.2 billion by 2031, at a CAGR 6.8% | Says Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Demand grows for tailored paper straw designs meeting specific customer requirements and branding needs.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global paper straws market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2028. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for paper straws is estimated to reach US$ 5.2 billion by the end of 2028. Increasing concerns about hygiene and health, especially post-pandemic, propel the demand for single-use items like paper straws. Consumers prioritize disposable options, including paper, to mitigate health risks.

Evolving consumer lifestyles and cultural preferences contribute to the uptake of paper straws. As people seek eco-friendly yet convenient alternatives, the transition towards paper straws aligns with changing societal norms. The hospitality sector's inclination towards sustainability and eco-friendly practices significantly impacts paper straw adoption. Restaurants, bars, and cafes prioritize environmentally responsible options to meet consumer demands and maintain brand reputation.

Collaborations between paper straw manufacturers and key players in the beverage and food industries drive market expansion. Strategic partnerships lead to increased visibility and availability of paper straws, influencing consumer choices. Innovative marketing strategies, including educational campaigns and influencer endorsements, play a pivotal role in fostering awareness and encouraging the adoption of paper straws among diverse demographics, shaping market preferences.

Paper Straws Market: Competitive Landscape

The paper straws market shows a vibrant landscape marked by intense competition and innovation. Established players like U.S. Paper Straw, Aardvark Straws and Hoffmaster Group set benchmarks with eco-friendly offerings and widespread distribution networks.

Challengers such as Canada Brown Eco Products and OkStraw Paper Straws carve niches by emphasizing customizable, high-quality straws. Emerging startups leverage biodegradable materials and novel designs, intensifying competition further.

Global concerns about single-use plastics propel new entrants to explore this market, enhancing the competitive landscape. A dynamic mix of established brands, niche players, and innovative startups fosters a competitive milieu, prompting continual evolution and advancements within the paper straws sector. Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:

Huhtamäki Oyj.

Hoffmaster Group Inc. (Aardvark)

Biopac UK Ltd.

Vegware Ltd.

U.S. Paper Straw

The Paper Straw Co.

Austraw Pty Ltd T/as Bygreen

Footprint LLC

Okstraw

Transcend Packaging Ltd.

PT. Strawland

Key Findings of the Market Report

Non-printed paper straws hold the lead in the paper straws market due to their widespread adoption and versatile eco-friendly appeal.

Recycled paper dominates the paper straws market, driven by its eco-friendly appeal and sustainability, aligning with consumer preferences.

The 10-15 cm straw length segment dominates the paper straws market, catering to diverse beverage sizes and consumer preferences.

Paper Straws Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Rising awareness about plastic pollution drives the shift toward eco-friendly alternatives like paper straws, reflecting consumer demand for sustainable choices in the market.

Stringent regulations banning single-use plastics globally propel the demand for paper-based solutions, fostering market growth and innovation.

Businesses across industries adopt eco-conscious practices, preferring paper straws to align with sustainability goals, influencing market expansion and product innovation.

Growing consciousness among consumers regarding the environmental impact of plastic straws fuels the adoption of biodegradable alternatives, stimulating market growth.

Ongoing research and development efforts lead to improved paper straw designs, enhancing durability and functionality, further driving market growth and consumer acceptance.

Global Paper Straws Market: Regional Profile

North America stands as a trailblazer , led by the United States, witnessing robust growth due to stringent regulations against single-use plastics. Companies like U.S. Paper Straw and Aardvark Straws drive innovation, catering to a burgeoning demand for sustainable alternatives.

, led by the United States, witnessing robust growth due to stringent regulations against single-use plastics. Companies like U.S. Paper Straw and Aardvark Straws drive innovation, catering to a burgeoning demand for sustainable alternatives. Europe exhibits a similar commitment to sustainability, with countries like the United Kingdom, Germany, and France emphasizing eco-friendly practices. Biopac UK Ltd. and Vegware Ltd. lead the charge, offering a wide range of compostable packaging solutions.

with countries like the United Kingdom, Germany, and France emphasizing eco-friendly practices. Biopac UK Ltd. and Vegware Ltd. lead the charge, offering a wide range of compostable packaging solutions. In contrast, the Asia Pacific market exhibits rapid growth potential, fueled by increasing environmental awareness and stringent regulations in countries like China and Japan. Startups and established players alike, such as OkStraw Paper Straws, tap into this market by providing innovative, eco-conscious solutions.

Product Portfolio

Biopac UK Ltd. offers a diverse product portfolio specializing in eco-friendly packaging solutions. From compostable cups and containers to sustainable cutlery and foodservice items, their range caters to businesses striving for sustainability. Their innovative designs ensure functionality while minimizing environmental impact, aligning with a commitment to a greener future.

offers a diverse product portfolio specializing in eco-friendly packaging solutions. From compostable cups and containers to sustainable cutlery and foodservice items, their range caters to businesses striving for sustainability. Their innovative designs ensure functionality while minimizing environmental impact, aligning with a commitment to a greener future. Vegware Ltd. pioneers in compostable food packaging, delivering an extensive line of eco-conscious products. From plant-based cutlery to recyclable food containers, their range suits various culinary needs. Committed to sustainability, Vegware emphasizes renewable resources, enabling businesses to embrace environmentally friendly practices without compromising quality or convenience.

Paper Straws Market: Key Segments

By Product

Printed Paper Straw

Non-printed Paper Straw

By Material

Virgin Kraft Paper

Recycled Paper

By Straw Length

<7 cm

7 - 10 cm

10 - 15 cm

>15 cm

By Sales Channel

Manufacturers

Distributers

Retailers

Hypermarket

Supermarket

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Discount Stores

E-Retail

By End Use

Foodservice

Hotels

Restaurants

Bars & Lounges

Cafes

Fast Food Outlets

Cinemas

Airline & Railway

Institutional

Educational

Healthcare

Corporate

Household

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

