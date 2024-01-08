HERE announces "EV Range Factors" to improve on-route range calculations

HERE offers road topography, temperature and wind data for improved EV on-route range calculations which enables OEMs to optimize battery consumption.

CES 2024, Las Vegas – HERE Technologies , the leading location data and technology platform, today announced HERE EV Range Factors aimed at reducing driver range anxiety with improved on-route battery range calculations.

Challenges of EV on-route range calculations

The ‘on-route, distance to empty' calculations for electric vehicles (EVs) are a complex challenge and are often a major contributor to range anxiety for consumers. There are various static and dynamic factors impacting EV range along a route, and many are not adequately captured and utilized in EV routing engines. Today’s EV predictions mostly use historical data from prior trips and do not consider real-time and predictive impacts that may or may not occur during the driver’s journey.

HERE provides critical location data to improve EV range calculations

HERE EV Range Factors helps original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) take the step beyond using only historical data toward predictive data, enhancing the accuracy and reliability of the vehicle’s on-route range predictions. EV Range Factors is designed for automakers building their in-house routing solutions for EVs. By supplementing OEM routing solutions with HERE EV Range Factors, automakers can elevate the accuracy of their EVs' route-specific range predictions and further alleviate range-related anxiety.

HERE EV Range Factors

Provides road topography data to help the vehicle understand changes to upcoming road elevation, slope, curvature and roughness. The data is available for 60+ countries.

to help the vehicle understand changes to upcoming road elevation, slope, curvature and roughness. The data is available for 60+ countries. Leverages predictive outside ambient temperature data and road surface temperature data that significantly impact EV driving range.

and that significantly impact EV driving range. Incorporates predictive wind speed and direction near the road surface level.

Christopher Handley, Vice President of Dynamic Spatial Content at HERE Technologies said: "We're excited to introduce location technology designed to address the complexities of on-route battery range calculations for electric vehicles. By providing crucial data on road characteristics, temperature, and wind, we’re focused on providing drivers with the confidence and information they need for a hassle-free journey."

HERE EV Range Factors is planned to be commercially available mid of 2024. Road topography data is available today in 60+ countries, and temperature and wind coverage have been initially planned for Europe and North America.

