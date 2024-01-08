Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta Announces New Independent Director

ATLANTA, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (FHLBank Atlanta) is pleased to announce that the board of directors has elected Susan F. Dewey to fill the public interest independent directorship vacancy on the board, effective January 15, 2024. The term will expire on December 31, 2024.



For 24 years, Ms. Dewey has served as chief executive officer of Virginia Housing in Richmond, Virginia, a $10 billion organization devoted to assisting Virginians to attain affordable housing. During this time, she served on FHLBank Atlanta’s Affordable Housing Advisory Council, the Fannie Mae Housing Impact Advisory Committee, and the National Association of Realtors Housing Opportunity Advisory Board. Ms. Dewey was previously the State Treasurer of Virginia for four years, where she was responsible for all operations of the Department of Treasury and Treasury Board. She currently serves on several boards, including Housing Forward Virginia and the Virginia Chamber of Commerce.

Ms. Dewey is a certified public accountant and earned her BBA and MBA from the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia. She retired from Virginia Housing on December 31, 2023.

“We are pleased to welcome Ms. Dewey to the board as she completes her career with Virginia Housing,” said FHLBank Atlanta Chair of the Board of Directors, Thornwell Dunlap. “She has spent decades devoted to expanding affordable housing opportunities and her experience will bring enormous value to the Bank, our members, and the communities they serve.”



