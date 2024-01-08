Megerian Rugs & Carpet Cleaning Celebrates a Century of Offering Traditional Rug and Carpet Care

Glen Cove, New York – Megerian Rugs & Carpet Cleaning, a world-renowned rug repair and rug and carpet cleaning company in Glen Cove, NY, is thrilled to announce the celebration of providing 100 years of traditional rug and carpet cleaning, repair, restoration, and protection to the Long Island community.

The impressive milestone showcases the company’s commitment to preserving the artistry and traditional methods of rug cleaning, carpet cleaning, upholstery and drapery cleaning, stain removal, and rug repairs, as well as Megerian Rugs & Carpet Cleaning’s client-focused approach, which ensures that everyone is provided with the exceptional care and results they deserve. The family-run company hopes to continue to apply its unparalleled skill in cleaning, repairing, and maintaining carpets and rugs for another 100 years.

“As a local family-owned business, we are proud of providing Long Island communities with the best carpet and rug cleaning as well as rug repair services for the last 100 years,” said John Megerian, the Megerian Rugs & Carpet Cleaning spokesperson. “Be it area rugs, oriental, silk, antique rugs, or carpet, with our extensive cleaning experience and knowledge, we know how to do the toughest cleaning and repair jobs.”

This rug and carpet cleaning company in Nassau County ensures that every rug and carpet is cleaned by traditional and modern methods and handled with care to ensure even the most delicate carpets and rugs are cleaned and protected. As a testament to Megerian Rugs & Carpet Cleaning’s dedication, its team also proudly offers free pick-up and delivery services, ensuring that every step of a rug’s cleaning journey, from start to finish, is handled with the utmost care and convenience. Some of the company’s renowned rug and carpet cleaning services include:

Rug Cleaning: At Megerian Rugs and Carpet Cleaners, each rug is treated with special attention to preserving the vibrancy of the natural dyes, the suppleness of the wool, and the integrity of the hand-tied knots. The company’s state-of-the-art cleaning facility determines the best cleaning technique and method that suits a carpet’s particular weave, fibers, and dyes.

Carpet Cleaning: Megerian Rugs & Carpet Cleaning offers exceptional carpet cleaning solutions designed to revitalize and extend the life of rugs and carpeting. Utilizing the latest cleaning technology and eco-friendly methods, the team meticulously removes dirt, stains, and allergens, ensuring a healthier and more appealing living space. Their attention to detail and commitment to quality means every carpet receives a customized cleaning approach regardless of its make or condition.

Rug Repair: Repairing a valuable rug is essential in preserving its beauty and value. At Megerian Rugs & Carpet Cleaning, the professional team employs centuries-old practices to preserve and restore rugs, procuring yarn of the closest match in fiber and dye to the hand-woven rug for an invisible repair, restoring the original integrity of the rug. The company’s skilled artisans deliver the highest quality services in the industry and attain results that will make rugs look as good as new.

Reweaving: Small tears or unraveling ends and edges should be repaired to prevent future damage. Any time clients discover damage, they should bring their carpet to Megerian Rugs & Carpet Cleaning for evaluation. The Long Island company has qualified and experienced repairers who have impeccable resumes in rug weaving and will utilize the utmost patience to create reweaving so that the repaired area will be unnoticeable.

Megerian Rugs & Carpet Cleaning invites those who would like further information or have any questions to reach out to its team of friendly and professional staff via email or phone, who are available to help find the right treatment for rugs and carpets.

About Megerian Rugs & Carpet Cleaning

Megerian Rugs & Carpet Cleaning is a family-owned business that, for the last 100 years, has been the unparalleled answer to rug cleaning and rug repair for the Long Island communities. With 4 generations of knowledge, skill, and expertise, the renowned technicians at Megerian Rugs & Carpet Cleaning provide the highest quality services at competitive prices to ensure the meticulous care of client's handwoven treasures, including Aubusson, Savonnerie, tapestries, needlepoints, antique, silk, decorative, modern, and hooked rugs.

To learn more about Megerian Rugs & Carpet Cleaning and its celebration of offering Long Island communities 100 years of traditional rug and carpet care, please visit the website at https://www.megerianrugscarpetcleaners.com/.

The Megerian Oriental Rug family has been the benchmark producer of New York City's hand made rugs and tapestries. Upon this rug families arrival in America from Armenia in 1917, they established the first Megerian Rug Store on the shores of Manhasset, New York.

