FintechOS Brings Innovative Banking and Insurance Technology Solutions to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FintechOS, provider of a fintech enablement platform that enables end-to-end banking and insurance product innovation, has partnered with Microsoft, a global technology powerhouse, to offer FintechOS on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. This collaboration brings innovative, agile, and scalable fintech solutions to banking and insurance institutions worldwide, empowering them to accelerate their digital transformation journey.
The FintechOS platform allows banks and insurers to design, build, and deploy digital banking and insurance products and customer onboarding experiences at scale, without replacing their core systems. With FintechOS, institutions can accelerate the digitalization of existing and new products, create bundled product offers, access new business opportunities such as embedded channels and Banking-as-a-Service, and automate underwriting decisioning.
FintechOS CEO and Founder, Teo Blidarus, expressed excitement about the collaboration, saying, "This partnership with Microsoft Azure represents a significant milestone for FintechOS. We are committed to democratizing innovation within the financial industry by making our platform readily accessible to financial institutions of all sizes. By combining our expertise with Microsoft's vast cloud infrastructure, we can help our customers accelerate their digital transformation initiatives, drive operational efficiency, and deliver exceptional experiences to their clients."
Microsoft’s Senior Regional Director of EMEA, Myladie Stoumbou, also shared her thoughts on this collaboration, stating, "Microsoft Azure is dedicated to providing a trusted and secure cloud platform for organizations worldwide. By teaming up with FintechOS, we aim to empower financial institutions to leverage the full potential of cloud technology, enabling them to create agile, scalable, and customer-centric solutions. Together, we will drive innovation and foster digital growth within the financial services sector."
Key benefits of FintechOS on Microsoft Azure Marketplace include:
1. Scalability: Banking and insurance institutions can seamlessly scale their operations to meet growing customer demands while ensuring data security and compliance.
2. Rapid Innovation: FintechOS's low-code/no-code platform combined with Microsoft Azure's cloud services empowers organizations to innovate and launch new products and services faster than ever.
3. Cost Efficiency: The cost-effective cloud infrastructure allows institutions to optimize their IT budgets and allocate resources more efficiently.
4. Security and Compliance: Robust security features and compliance certifications provide a secure environment for sensitive financial data.
FintechOS is now available for financial institutions worldwide: for more information, visit https://azuremarketplace.microsoft.com/en-us/marketplace/apps/fintechosv18.fintechos-2023-final?tab=overview
About FintechOS:
Fintech OS is a fintech enablement platform enabling banks and insurers to free financial product management from inflexible core systems. With FintechOS financial providers can augment their existing technology with flexible, end-to-end product lifecycle management capabilities, and give their teams the ability to define, distribute, underwrite, service, and analyze financial products at speed. More than 50 customers around world, including Groupe Société Générale, Admiral Insurance Group, and Howden Group use FintechOS to modernize their products, expand into new markets and venture into new business models like embedded finance, without lengthy development projects or risky core migrations.
About Microsoft:
Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. Microsoft Azure, a leading cloud platform, offers a wide range of cloud services, including computing, analytics, storage, and networking, to help organizations accelerate their digital transformation journeys.
Medha Pal
Medha Pal
