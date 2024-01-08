MICLEDI Microdisplays Demonstrates Highest Performing Green, Blue, and Red microLED Arrays for Next Generation AR Displays at CES 2024

Best-in-Class microLEDs for Ultra-Compact Displays Enable More Immersive, Information-Rich AR Experiences

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MICLEDI Microdisplays, a leading technology company in the field of microLED (µLED) displays for high-end Augmented Reality (AR) glasses, will be showcasing its range of R, G and B µLEDs this week at CES 2024. These demonstrations highlight excellent color performance in each color point across the full range of drive currents. MICLEDI microLEDs are designed for a variety of AR display appliances that demand ultra-compact display modules.

The demand for AR solutions continues to grow, with users desiring elevated experiences with enhanced immersion and information-rich content. MICLEDI is creating microLED displays that address the requirements of emerging applications without the deficiencies of current technologies – and opening the door to a broader offering of display module performance parameters.

MICLEDI’s strategy is to enable feature-rich AR glasses and headgear by making the best individual color-performing µLEDs, which when coupled with the company’s proprietary micro-lenses can be integrated into the highest performing full-color 3-panel µLED display module. Different applications (true consumer, industrial, automotive, and others) require different optimal performance parameters and MICLEDI addresses the full range of requirements.

“True consumer AR glasses are stylish, cosmetically practical, lightweight, and produce a stunningly beautiful image overlaid on the ‘real life’ background – four attributes that conflict with each other and need to be made cost effectively,” explained Dr. Soeren Steudel, CTO of MICLEDI. “MICLEDI is focused on responding to the challenges presented by all four performance objectives – with low-cost, high-volume production. At CES, we will highlight µLEDs with excellent color performance across the full range of drive currents for many different types of AR glasses appliances in blue, green and red.”

Best-in-class AR glasses with transparent lenses, for use all the way from low indoor light to bright outdoor sunlight, is a must before high-volume adoption of AR glasses will commence. By optimizing each individual color, MICLEDI enables the highest brightness of any of the alternative solutions in the market today.

MICLEDI will be at CES 2024 in Las Vegas located at The Venetian in a private suite hosting meetings and live demonstrations. Demonstrations will take place from Tuesday, January 9 through Friday, January 12 and will feature blue, green and red microLED arrays with excellent color and brilliance/luminance.

Display highlights include:

Two versions of MICLEDI’s blue and green µLED arrays: passive matrix LED test device and passive matrix LED display test device with pixel density of 9,150 ppi with and without microlenses

One version of MICLEDI’s red µLED arrays (red GAN)

300mm microLED production wafers

Blue/green µLED display device driving a large visible image (480 x 320) with a projector

To make an appointment, please contact Harold Blomquist, at harold.blomquist@micledi.com or +1 858-335-4599.

MICLEDI Partners with Kopin Corp

Just last week, Kopin Corporation issued an announcement about its latest partnership with MICLEDI. The collaboration between the two companies opens the door to yet another important application area for MICLEDI’s advanced microLED arrays. The full release can be viewed here.

About MICLEDI Microdisplays

MICLEDI Microdisplays is a fabless developer of microLED display modules for the augmented reality (AR) market. The company was spun-out from IMEC, a highly respected Belgian R&D center, in 2019. MICLEDI’s technology is based on an innovative combination of III/V materials processing, 3D integration and 300mm silicon-based processing combined with a proprietary ASIC to provide a self-contained, compact monolithic AR display with high image quality and power efficiency. For more information, visit www.micledi.com.

