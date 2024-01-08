Israeli American Council (IAC) Announces New National Board Appointments to Support Next Phase of Organization's Growth

Israeli-American Council (IAC)

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Israeli American Council (IAC), the leading non-profit organization uniting the Jewish and Israeli community in the United States, announced today the appointment of Ms. Tal Shuster of New Jersey and Dr. Avi Almozlino of Massachusetts as the new IAC co-chairs.

Additionally, Mr. Yossie Hollander of California and Mr. Alon Mor of Colorado were appointed secretary and treasurer, respectively, and Ms. Lydia Yomtovian Frankel of Ohio was elected as the newest member of the national board. These appointments became effective January 1, 2024.

“I am wholeheartedly devoted to our mission of establishing a multi-generational American community comprising Israeli-Americans and all Jewish Americans who deeply value Israel,” said Dr. Almozlino. “Our goal is to nurture a coast-to-coast grassroots community that celebrates the Israeli ethos while amplifying American support for Israel and strengthening the deep-rooted connection between Israel and the United States. As a founding member of the New England IAC chapter, I've had the honor of serving on the New England regional council for ten years and on the national board for eight years. It is with profound pride and gratitude that I now step into the role of IAC co-chair, furthering our shared vision and dedication."

Ms. Tal Shuster stated, "I deeply believe my mission is to amplify the Israeli voice and fortify the bond between the Israeli and Jewish communities. My commitment lies in fostering a united Jewish and Israeli community bound by unwavering love for the State of Israel. My journey with the IAC began through the Gvanim leadership development program. This experience solidified my understanding of our community's role and the paramount mission of the IAC. Following my work as a New Jersey regional council member and national board member, I’m now committed to advancing our collective goals and strengthening community bonds as the IAC co-chair."

Naty Saidoff, co-founder and outgoing chairman of the IAC, extended his congratulations, stating, "I am proud of the work we've done to serve our community and advance our mission. Tal and Avi are taking on the role at a critical time, when our community needs us more than ever before. I am confident in their ability to continue the important work and foster a thriving community."

The IAC has undergone significant growth in the past year, solidifying its position as a preeminent community home for Israeli and Jewish Americans alike. In the program year ending in September 2023, the IAC boasted 21 regional offices and 104 communities across the country. More than 83,000 individuals actively participated in IAC-led community events and programming coast-to-coast. Notably, the organization's enduring commitment to combating antisemitism reached 10,000 public school students. The IAC’s School Watch program, addressing antisemitism in public schools, handled 116 cases in 16 states, with a 90% success rate.

Historically known for the vibrant Israeli-American community, the organization is now attracting a rising number of Jewish American members in the wake of the October 7th massacre in Israel. The organization's role in galvanizing and mobilizing the community, promoting Jewish pride and continuity, combating antisemitism, and fostering an enduring connection to Israel has gained renewed significance.

In addition to its programming aimed at supporting the community during these challenging times, the IAC mobilized its members, with over 70,000 actively participating in Israel support rallies and exhibitions led by the organization. Events such as the "Bring Them Home Now" rally on October 19, 2023, and the "Empty Chairs Broken Hearts" exhibition on October 26, 2023, both at Times Square in New York City, drew participants from near and far. These impactful gatherings received global media coverage, significantly contributing to the cause of supporting Israel and continuing our community’s growth.

In alignment with its mission, the IAC intensified its activism efforts in response to the pogrom of October 7th and the concomitant rise of antisemitism. Over 500 volunteers in newly-created “IAC Situation Rooms” nationwide collaborated with over 10,000 activists to amplify messaging in support of Israel. The organization's commitment to combating the resurfaced antisemitism in the US has been heightened, addressing over 300 incidents in K-12 schools and more than 240 incidents on college campuses since the beginning of the war.

The new IAC board appointments follow a recent change in executive leadership. Elan Carr, former U.S. Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism, assumed the role of CEO on October 1, 2023, and has been at the helm of the organization since the outset of the war. Additionally, Aya Shechter recently joined the management team as Chief Programming Officer, bringing her expertise to ensure that the organization’s programming aligns seamlessly with the evolving dynamics of our growing community.

CEO Elan Carr added, “IAC is stronger than ever, reflecting the impact of our vital work in serving and strengthening the Jewish and Israeli community. I extend my gratitude to our outgoing chairman, Naty, for his significant contributions to our mission. I warmly welcome Tal and Avi as our new co-chairs and Lydia as our newest board member. They assume these important roles at a critical juncture for the IAC, as we face unprecedented challenges to the State of Israel and to Jewish life in the United States. I look forward to collaborating with Avi and Tal to serve our growing community.”

The Israeli-American Council (IAC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to strengthening, uniting, engaging, and advocating for the Israeli and Jewish American community. Our mission focuses on imparting identity and heritage to the next generation while strengthening the enduring bond between the United States and the State of Israel. Serving over 100 communities nationwide through various programs and initiatives, IAC remains committed to this vision. Since the events of October 7th, IAC has amplified its efforts to combat antisemitism in schools and campuses, prioritizing community support and ensuring a secure future. For more information about the Israeli-American Council, please visit www.israeliamerican.org.