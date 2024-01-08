Janover Launches its Insurtech Startup, Janover Insurance Group

Transforming the Landscape of Commercial Property Insurance through Generative AI

Engages Tyler Schapiro, CEO of Flagler Insurance as a Consultant

Boca Raton, FL, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Janover Inc. (Nasdaq: JNVR) (“Janover” or the “Company”), an AI-enabled platform for commercial real estate transactions, today announced that it has launched a new insurtech as a wholly owned subsidiary, Janover Insurance Group. This new venture is set to seamlessly integrate with Janover’s powerful generative AI applications and directly plug into its industry-leading marketing funnel. By leveraging Janover’s marketing funnel, which has over 88 million annual impressions on Google, Janover Insurance Group is expected to immediately gain broad distribution and enhance operational efficiencies.

Janover Insurance Group aims to transform the landscape of commercial property insurance through the application of generative AI and its unique access to data on the commercial property market. Initially focusing on multifamily and commercial property insurance, the subsidiary plans to expand its services to include Small and Medium Business (“SMB”) clients as it scales. This strategic expansion is aligned with Janover's mission to deliver long-term shareholder value and enhance the success of its ecosystem by providing comprehensive, tech-first solutions to its commercial, multifamily, and small business entrepreneur customers.

"Our entrance into insurtech with Janover Insurance Group signifies a pivotal step on our ongoing journey to improve financial services for commercial real estate and SMB enterprises by building best in class, tech first solutions where they are most needed,” said Blake Janover, Chairman and CEO of Janover Inc. “We believe that this specialized insurtech arm is the ideal product to add to our ecosystem as it solves a meaningful pain point in the market and leverages technology and systems we’ve already built. Our expertise in the practical application of generative AI and building marketplaces, combined with our robust marketing capabilities, positions us uniquely to redefine the commercial insurance space and offer unparalleled service to our clients. It further creates an end-to-end tech-first financial services firm for our customers; further enhancing our revenue with recurring, predictable income. By strengthening our financial foundation, we will be able to better service our customers as we continue to scale."

To further bolster its expertise, Janover has engaged Tyler Schapiro, CEO of Flagler Insurance, as a strategic advisor for its commercial insurance arm. Mr. Schapiro brings nearly a decade of industry experience, including a proven track record in leading insurance agencies and executing roll-up strategies.

"The addition of Mr. Schapiro is a testament to our commitment to excellence and to surrounding ourselves with industry leaders," added Blake Janover. “His experience executing on rollups, hiring and insights will be invaluable as we navigate this exciting new chapter in our journey.”

About Janover Inc.

Janover is a B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders with a human touch. The Company seeks to revolutionize the commercial real estate lending market by making it hyper-efficient, transparent, and accessible to all rather than the few. Through the Company’s online platform, it provides technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders. Borrowers include, but are not limited to, owners, operators, and developers of commercial real estate including multifamily properties and most recently, a growing segment of small business owners, which Janover believes represents a significant growth opportunity. Lenders include small banks, credit unions, REITs, Fannie Mae® and Freddie Mac® multifamily lenders, FHA® multifamily lenders, debt funds, CMBS lenders, SBA lenders, and more. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://janover.co/ .

To view the latest investor presentation, please visit https://ir.janover.co/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

