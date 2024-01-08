Potter Anderson Elects Five New Partners

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading Delaware law firm Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP is pleased to announce the election of five individuals to partnership, effective January 1, 2024. The newly elected partners are R. Stephen McNeill, Nicholas D. Mozal, Laura G. Readinger, Rebecca E. Salko, and Aaron R. Sims.



"Steve, Nick, Laura, Rebecca and Aaron have made impressive contributions to our firm, forging robust client connections and reinforcing our outstanding reputation in legal practice in Delaware," stated Peter J. Walsh, Jr., the chair at Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP. He added, "We commend their achievements and maintain full confidence in their ability to guide our clients through complex and challenging legal matters."

The 2024 partner class is one of the firm’s largest and reflects the firm’s strength and expertise in the core practice areas of Corporate Litigation, Bankruptcy and Transactions and Corporate Counseling.

McNeill, a partner in the Bankruptcy practice, focuses his practice on complex bankruptcy proceedings involving national and regional clients, including debtors, secured lenders, creditors’ committees and a variety of unsecured creditors. Steve received his B.S., summa cum laude, from Auburn University at Montgomery and his J.D., cum laude, from Washington and Lee University School of Law.

Mozal, a partner in the Corporate Litigation Group, focuses his practice on corporate and commercial litigation in the Delaware Court of Chancery and Supreme Court. Nick received his B.A., magna cum laude, from Bucknell University and his J.D., summa cum laude, from Temple University Beasley School of Law.

Readinger, a partner in the Corporate and General Litigation Groups, counsels clients and co-counsel on the many challenges associated with eDiscovery. Laura received her B.A. from Cornell University and her J.D. from The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law.

Salko, a partner in the Transactions and Corporate Counseling Group, focuses her practice primarily on counseling Delaware corporations on corporate law and governance issues. Rebecca received her B.A., magna cum laude, from Binghamton University and her J.D., magna cum laude, from The Pennsylvania State University Dickinson School of Law.

Sims, a partner in the Corporate Litigation Group, focuses his practice primarily in the areas of corporate, business, and complex commercial litigation in the Delaware Court of Chancery. Aaron received his B.A., magna cum laude, from George Wythe University and his J.D., summa cum laude, from Washington and Lee University School of Law.

About Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP

Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP is one of the largest and most highly regarded Delaware law firms, providing legal services to regional, national and international clients. With 100 attorneys, the firm’s practice is centered on corporate law, corporate litigation, intellectual property, commercial litigation, bankruptcy, labor and employment, and real estate.

