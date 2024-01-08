Fields Cannary Webinar Recap Available

Fields Cannary is elevating the cannabis experience to unparalleled heights.

Muskegon, MI, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ​

Fields Cannary is redefining the industry. The company has seamlessly integrated cultivation, processing, enjoyment, and socialization in one venue.

This concept transforms the traditional cannabis experience. The all-encompassing environment where both consumers and non-consumers can come together. Guests will be able to savor delectable meals, indulge in exquisite cocktails, revel in entertainment, and, notably, enjoy cannabis.

The company has successfully secured six crucial licenses, enabling operations in cultivation, processing, retail, consumption lounge, and events.

Additionally, Fields Cannary proudly holds a fully approved Liquor License from the State of Michigan.

This unique investment opportunity marks the inception of a new category in hospitality. Fields Cannary invites potential investors to contribute to a positive and disruptive cultural shift within the cannabis industry.

For further information, please watch the full webinar recap video .

Edgar Ramon Co-Founder/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Fields Cannary (630) -202-3864 edgar at fieldscannabis.com