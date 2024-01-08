Submit Release
Credo to Present at 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO), an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved energy efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase throughout the data infrastructure market, today announced that Bill Brennan, CEO, and Dan Fleming, CFO, are scheduled to present at the following upcoming investor conference.

Conference: 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Date: Thursday, January 18, 2024

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Location: New York City, New York

The presentation will be webcast live on Credo’s IR website at http://investors.credosemi.com/. The webcast replay will be available as soon as possible following the event on Credo’s IR website.

About Credo 

Our mission is to deliver high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. Credo is an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. Our innovations ease system bandwidth bottlenecks while simultaneously improving on power, security, and reliability. Our connectivity solutions are optimized for optical and electrical Ethernet applications, including the emerging 100G (or Gigabits per second), 200G, 400G, 800G and the emerging 1.6T (or Terabits per second) port markets. Credo products are based on our proprietary Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) and Digital Signal Processor (DSP) technologies. Our product families include Integrated Circuits (ICs) for the optical and line card markets, Active Electrical Cables (AECs) and SerDes Chiplets. Our intellectual property (IP) solutions consist primarily of SerDes IP licensing.

For more information, please visit https://www.credosemi.com. Follow Credo on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:
Dan O’Neil
dan.oneil@credosemi.com

Media Contact:
Diane Vanasse
diane.vanasse@credosemi.com


