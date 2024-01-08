BeatBox Beverages Breaks New Records in 2023 With $100 Million in Revenue

The disruptive RTD brand is fueled by innovative marketing strategies, elevating the rate of sale to new heights, driven by increased consumer demand.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the calendar turns to a new year, BeatBox Beverages, globally renowned as the pioneer of Party Punch, announces an unprecedented conclusion to 2023. Demonstrating remarkable financial performance, the company has exceeded $100 million in revenue. This milestone is a testament to BeatBox's relentless innovation and focus on consumer engagement, which has not only doubled its revenue and workforce since 2022, but also solidified its status as a key player in the ready-to-drink (RTD) alcoholic beverage sector.

"This year has been nothing short of extraordinary," declares Justin Fenchel, CEO and Co-Founder of BeatBox. "The combined effort of a team committed to exceeding expectations and crushing goals has lifted us to new heights, surpassing the expectations of retailers and consumers alike. Doubling our growth validates our vision, while the outpouring of accolades reinforces our impact on the industry."

A Disruptive Brand in 2023:

- First wine-based RTD to receive B-Corp Certification.

- Over $200,000 donated to employee, retail, and community philanthropic endeavors via the HeartBeat program.

- Released BeatBox Hard Tea in June of 2023. With half the sugar and half the calories of other spiked tea in the market Hard Tea surpassed 265,000 cases sold in 2023.

- BeatBox Green Apple Party Punch skyrocketed to interstellar heights with the launch of its most requested customer flavor in October 2023.

A Soaring Sales Story:

- Finished the year as the #3 largest RTD brand family in Total US Mulo+C, moving up from spot #5 at the beginning of the year (L13W vs L52W ending 12.17.23).

- Exponential Growth: $100 million in gross revenue in 2023.

- Now sold in all 50 states in the US and some areas of Canada.

- Over 4.6 Million 12-pack cases sold, or 55.2 Million individual BeatBoxes.

- 70,000+ accounts buying on a 30 days basis, 85,000+ on a 90 day basis.

These sales achievements were fueled by innovative marketing strategies that elevated the brand's rate of sale to new heights, driven by increased consumer demand and customer engagement.

Zech Francis, VP of Global Marketing, states, “The BeatBox Marketing team is far from ordinary; we're storytellers, dream builders, and ambassadors of fun. Our strategy goes beyond recruiting new consumers via our viral social media campaigns and live event sponsorships; it's about forging deep, lasting connections with our core consumers — all while staying true and authentic to what makes BeatBox unique.”

The BeatBox Marketing Machine:

- Released first Creator Series Package with music superstar Avril Lavigne. BeatBox Pink Lemonade Party Punch increased $9.9M (+192%) vs LY in scanned sales through Total US Mulo+C, L52W ending 12.17.23.

- Launched the “Partner Series” packages with Oklahoma State University, Dallas Mavericks, Dallas Stars, and a forthcoming Louisiana State University package.

- Over 1 million BeatBoxes sold at 150 music festivals nationwide, reaching over 7 million new consumers.

- Surpassed Twisted Tea, Pabst, and Truly, in social media following with 152,000 new followers, plus 2.52 million likes, comments, and shares.

These records culminated in numerous recognitions throughout the industry, with multiple awards and recognitions including:

- Brewbound’s Brand of the Year in the Beyond Beer category.

- Shanken Impact’s ‘Hot Brands’ Award, recognizing brands with double-digit growth cumulatively over the past 3 years.

- San Francisco Ready-to-Drink Competition: 3 Silver Medals (Hard Tea, Blue Razzberry, Fruit Punch), and 1 Bronze Medal (Juicy Mango).

- Multiple employees received industry honors including: Senior Level Leader for Top Women in Convenience; Retail TouchPoints 40 under 40 Winner; Future Leader in Convenience Winner.

"These are exciting times at BeatBox," concludes Fenchel. "We're driven by a relentless pursuit to be the number one RTD brand and a deep commitment to making a positive impact in the world. With our unparalleled growth, innovation pipeline, industry recognition, and ambitious vision, we're poised to reshape the future of the RTD industry and continue on this rocketship!”

Visit online at www.beatboxbeverages.com