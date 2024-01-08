CES 2024: OMEN and HyperX Power Up Coolest Portfolio Yet for Personalized Play

World’s coolest and lightest 14” gaming laptop(1) teams up with HP’s most personalized and customizable peripherals for a seamless gaming experience

News Highlights:

HP’s most personalized gaming laptop yet, the OMEN Transcend 14 Gaming Laptop PC , delivers unparalleled portability to gamers and creators with exceptional performance, local and cloud-based AI solutions, and stunning customizable visuals.

, delivers unparalleled portability to gamers and creators with exceptional performance, local and cloud-based AI solutions, and stunning customizable visuals. HyperX introduces the world’s most customizable toolless mechanical gaming keyboard on the market, 2 the Alloy Rise Keyboard .

the . Engineered to keep you in the game, the OMEN Transcend 32 Gaming Monitor is the world’s most advanced gaming monitor3 with its ability to seamlessly switch between devices and drag and drop files between devices using patented OMEN Gear Switch technology.



LAS VEGAS, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at CES 2024, HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) unveiled its most personalized gaming portfolio yet with innovations across its OMEN and HyperX brands. New laptops, accessories, and software are all designed to work together to create a seamless gaming ecosystem so gamers can focus on what they do best – play.

“Computing continues to become more personal, and this is especially true in the gaming community,” said Josephine Tan, Senior Vice President & Division President of Personal Systems Gaming Solutions, HP Inc. “Whether it is your gaming laptop, monitor, or accessory, HP has developed a customizable and personalized solution that can be tailored to your need.”

Lightning-Speed Gaming with Advanced Creative Capability

Those who value a gaming lifestyle crave versatile machines capable of handling the rigor of top-tier AAA games while boasting the performance to manage visually demanding creative endeavors from multitasking projects to operating robust creative platforms. Specifically crafted for gaming and creative work, including students, the OMEN Transcend 14 Gaming Laptop is offered with an advanced OLED display, an elegantly slim body, and superior-grade internals, which make up the world’s coolest and lightest 14-inch gaming laptop.

The new OMEN Transcend 14 brings hybrid lifestyle gaming to life with:

Exceptionally Vivid Display: Immersive for gameplay and perfect for content creation, this stunning device is offered with an IMAX Enhanced Certified 2.8K 120Hz VRR OLED display for incredible details and vibrant true-to-life color. 4 The world’s first gaming laptop with a lattice-less sky printed RGB keyboard 5 extends the vibrant color experience beyond the screen.

Immersive for gameplay and perfect for content creation, this stunning device is offered with an IMAX Enhanced Certified 2.8K 120Hz VRR OLED display for incredible details and vibrant true-to-life color. The world’s first gaming laptop with a lattice-less sky printed RGB keyboard extends the vibrant color experience beyond the screen. Luxurious and Compact Design: Gamers want significant power in easily portable designs. This device weighs in at world-class 1,637 g with up to 11.5 hours 6 battery life and a type-C PD 140W adapter to make charging on-the-go easier than ever before.

Gamers want significant power in easily portable designs. This device weighs in at world-class 1,637 g with up to 11.5 hours battery life and a type-C PD 140W adapter to make charging on-the-go easier than ever before. Epic Speed Through AI: Maximize your experience with up to an Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 185H processor 7 and up to NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPUs to effortlessly engage with the latest games or handle compute-intensive tasks. Streamers and gamers can leverage the device’s NPU and OpenVINO™ plugins for OBS studio to make streaming and gameplay smoother than ever with up to a 24.6% Frames Per Second (FPS) improvement. 8 Take full advantage of Auto Dynamic Refresh Rate (DRR) in OMEN Gaming Hub for a smoother gameplay experience by automatically switching between different refresh rates depending on content and power mode which can improve battery life up to 7%. Get up to 20% longer battery life in ECO mode.

Maximize your experience with up to an Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 185H processor and up to NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPUs to effortlessly engage with the latest games or handle compute-intensive tasks. Streamers and gamers can leverage the device’s NPU and OpenVINO™ plugins for OBS studio to make streaming and gameplay smoother than ever with up to a 24.6% Frames Per Second (FPS) improvement. Take full advantage of Auto Dynamic Refresh Rate (DRR) in OMEN Gaming Hub for a smoother gameplay experience by automatically switching between different refresh rates depending on content and power mode which can improve battery life up to 7%. Get up to 20% longer battery life in ECO mode. Thermal Revolution: No one wants scorching hot hands when they’re gaming, creating, or working. A redesigned chassis utilizes inbound airflow to create a pressurized zone using a vapor chamber for direct heat dissipation through rear vents. This thermal innovation co-engineered with Intel’s dual channel flow technology 9 produced in the world’s coolest 14-inch gaming laptop, 1 which can achieve 4x higher static pressure with an 80w thermal capability within a 12 mm base. 10

No one wants scorching hot hands when they’re gaming, creating, or working. A redesigned chassis utilizes inbound airflow to create a pressurized zone using a vapor chamber for direct heat dissipation through rear vents. This thermal innovation co-engineered with Intel’s dual channel flow technology produced in the world’s coolest 14-inch gaming laptop, which can achieve 4x higher static pressure with an 80w thermal capability within a 12 mm base. Boost Your Play and Productivity: Perfect for the student gamer, OMEN Transcend 14 offers both local AI capabilities through its Intel® and NVIDIA® processors, as well as built-in AI with Otter.ai for features like live transcript and real-time captions during meetings or classes, a record function for transcribing audio, and AI-generated notes. 11

Perfect for the student gamer, OMEN Transcend 14 offers both local AI capabilities through its Intel® and NVIDIA® processors, as well as built-in AI with Otter.ai for features like live transcript and real-time captions during meetings or classes, a record function for transcribing audio, and AI-generated notes. The World’s First Gaming Laptop with Audio tuned by HyperX:12 The HyperX audio team worked closely with the OMEN Transcend 14 engineers to custom tune the laptop's sound performance, elevating clarity and spectral balance to enhance the overall gaming audio experience, ensuring that subtle details are not overshadowed by louder sounds.

HP has also updated its OMEN Transcend 16.1 inch Gaming Laptop PC with the addition of up to a striking 4K 240Hz OLED display option as well as its OMEN 16.1 inch Gaming Laptop PC and Victus 16.1 inch Gaming Laptop PC – all updated with Intel® Core™ i7 HX processors.

A Seamless, Personalized Gaming Experience with HyperX

Seamless connectivity is a critical part of any gamer's wireless headset experience. Expanding on last year’s first gaming laptops with an embedded module for intuitive audio pairing and ultra-low latency (ULL) solution, the all-new OMEN Transcend 14 ups the ante with a bundled option for the world’s first gaming laptop with 2.4 GHz ULL connectivity for the HyperX Cloud III Wireless Headset.13 This gives gamers easy switching between your PC and console. Its straightforward setup enables anyone to dive into a flawless gaming experience with outstanding audio, from the get-go.

New offerings designed for the next level in personalization from HyperX include:

Small, Compact and Mighty: 14 The HyperX Cloud Mini Headsets are tailored for younger gaming enthusiasts to provide comfort and safe sound experiences with volume-limiting capabilities to ensure a safer auditory experience. Available in both wired and wireless versions, both boast immersive audio, and a handy flip-to-mute microphone with multi-platform compatibilities. The HyperX Clutch Tanto Mini Wired Controller is a lightweight choice that promises easy access to all standard buttons and controls while also being compatible with Xbox Series X|S consoles, PC, Steam Deck, and Android devices, including a mobile mode switch and a 3.5mm stereo jack for wired headsets.

The are tailored for younger gaming enthusiasts to provide comfort and safe sound experiences with volume-limiting capabilities to ensure a safer auditory experience. Available in both wired and wireless versions, both boast immersive audio, and a handy flip-to-mute microphone with multi-platform compatibilities. The is a lightweight choice that promises easy access to all standard buttons and controls while also being compatible with Xbox Series X|S consoles, PC, Steam Deck, and Android devices, including a mobile mode switch and a 3.5mm stereo jack for wired headsets. Built for Personalization and Customization: The first hot-swappable keyboard with a gasket mounted design from HyperX, the HyperX Alloy Rise Keyboard is available in full-size and 75% options with dedicated arrow keys. Equipped with pre-lubed HyperX Linear Switches and pre-installed HyperX PBT Keycaps, it features enhanced RGB lighting with an ambient light sensor for auto-adjusting brightness, ensuring optimal visuals. The keyboard comes with HyperX’s signature onboard memory, allowing gamers to save 10 keyboard profiles directly onto the keyboard for personalized settings on the go. Built for even greater personalization, the keyboards feature hot-swappable key switches, magnetic top plates, badge packs, a new 3D Mythic Themed Collection, along with robust construction, ensuring durability and flexibility.

The first hot-swappable keyboard with a gasket mounted design from HyperX, the is available in full-size and 75% options with dedicated arrow keys. Equipped with pre-lubed HyperX Linear Switches and pre-installed HyperX PBT Keycaps, it features enhanced RGB lighting with an ambient light sensor for auto-adjusting brightness, ensuring optimal visuals. The keyboard comes with HyperX’s signature onboard memory, allowing gamers to save 10 keyboard profiles directly onto the keyboard for personalized settings on the go. Built for even greater personalization, the keyboards feature hot-swappable key switches, magnetic top plates, badge packs, a new 3D Mythic Themed Collection, along with robust construction, ensuring durability and flexibility. High Performance with a Smaller Footprint: The new HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Mini , a compact gaming mouse, has been designed for gamers who appreciate ultra-lightweight, high-performance tools, and offers an impressive battery life of up to 100 hours. It features a highly precise HyperX 26K Sensor, dual wireless mode connectivity, dust-proof HyperX Switches, and adaptable grip tape for superior handling.

The new , a compact gaming mouse, has been designed for gamers who appreciate ultra-lightweight, high-performance tools, and offers an impressive battery life of up to 100 hours. It features a highly precise HyperX 26K Sensor, dual wireless mode connectivity, dust-proof HyperX Switches, and adaptable grip tape for superior handling. Travel Ready: The HyperX Knight and Delta Gaming Backpacks offer a place to securely stow gaming laptops and gaming accessories with durable and weather-resistant polyester, classic HyperX colors, and compiles with most airlines carry-on size regulations for gaming on the go.15

The Pinnacle of Gaming Display Technology

Whether you're a gamer deeply immersed in a digital world, or a creator conceiving a new one, you need a device capable of keeping up and pushing the envelope of what’s possible. Driven by a relentless desire to offer a transformative experience, the OMEN Transcend 32 UHD 240Hz OLED Gaming Monitor is the world’s most advanced gaming monitor3 offering gamers:

A Sea of Firsts: As the world’s first gaming monitor with independent switchable USB Ports, 16 seamlessly switch between devices or utilize the incredibly smart KVM features to drag and drop files across devices. Experience easy and seamless connectivity with the world’s first OLED gaming monitor with 140W USB-C power delivery. 17 Enjoy game audio and music to the fullest on the world’s first gaming monitor with audio tuned by HyperX, 18 which includes a 10 band EQ that is fully customizable within OMEN Gaming Hub.

As the world’s first gaming monitor with independent switchable USB Ports, seamlessly switch between devices or utilize the incredibly smart KVM features to drag and drop files across devices. Experience easy and seamless connectivity with the world’s first OLED gaming monitor with 140W USB-C power delivery. Enjoy game audio and music to the fullest on the world’s first gaming monitor with audio tuned by HyperX, which includes a 10 band EQ that is fully customizable within OMEN Gaming Hub. Breathtaking Visuals: Action pops of the screen like never before thanks QD-OLED Panel Technology that enables an insane 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio 19 across its 4K UHD, 240Hz refresh rate, 20 and 0.3 ms response time panel. 21 As OMEN’s first monitor to feature Dolby Vision, compatible games yield a truly magnificent HDR experience. It’s the first OMEN display to be certified with VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 providing up to 50x greater dynamic range and 4x improvement in rise time compared to DisplayHDR 1000. 22

Action pops of the screen like never before thanks QD-OLED Panel Technology that enables an insane 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio across its 4K UHD, 240Hz refresh rate, and 0.3 ms response time panel. As OMEN’s first monitor to feature Dolby Vision, compatible games yield a truly magnificent HDR experience. It’s the first OMEN display to be certified with VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 providing up to 50x greater dynamic range and 4x improvement in rise time compared to DisplayHDR 1000. Live Long and Prosper: Panel life is of vital importance for OLED, and OMEN Tempest Monitor Cooling Technology addresses burn-in concerns, backed with a 3-year warranty for peace of mind.



Pricing & Availability23

OMEN Transcend 14 Gaming Laptop PC is expected to be available for pre-order beginning on Jan. 8, 2024 at HP.com for a starting price of $1,499.99. The device is also expected to be available at BestBuy.com.

is expected to be available for pre-order beginning on Jan. 8, 2024 at HP.com for a starting price of $1,499.99. The device is also expected to be available at BestBuy.com. OMEN Transcend 16 Gaming Laptop PC with up to the latest Intel processors and up to an OLED display is expected to be available on January 10, 2024 at HP.com for a starting price of $1,899.99.

with up to the latest Intel processors and up to an OLED display is expected to be available on January 10, 2024 at HP.com for a starting price of $1,899.99. OMEN 16 Gaming Laptop PC is expected to be available on January 10, 2024 at HP.com for a starting price of $1,199.99.

is expected to be available on January 10, 2024 at HP.com for a starting price of $1,199.99. Victus 16.1 inch Gaming Laptop PC is expected to be available in February at HP.com for a starting price of $1,199.99.

is expected to be available in February at HP.com for a starting price of $1,199.99. HyperX Cloud Mini Headsets are expected to be available in Spring 2024 for a MSRP of $49.99.

are expected to be available in Spring 2024 for a MSRP of $49.99. HyperX Clutch Tanto Mini Wired Controller is expected to be available in Spring 2024 for a MSRP of $39.99.

is expected to be available in Spring 2024 for a MSRP of $39.99. HyperX Alloy Rise Gaming Keyboard is expected to be available in Spring 2024 at HyperX.com for $199.99.

is expected to be available in Spring 2024 at HyperX.com for $199.99. HyperX Alloy Rise 75 Gaming Keyboard is expected to be available in Spring 2024 for a MSRP of $169.99.

is expected to be available in Spring 2024 for a MSRP of $169.99. HyperX Alloy Rise Top Plate is expected to be available in Spring 2024 for a MSRP of $39.99 & $49.99.

is expected to be available in Spring 2024 for a MSRP of $39.99 & $49.99. HyperX Linear & Tactile Switch Packs are expected to be available in Spring 2024 at HyperX.com for $24.99.

are expected to be available in Spring 2024 at HyperX.com for $24.99. HyperX Badge Packs are expected to be available in Spring 2024 for a MSRP of $24.99.

are expected to be available in Spring 2024 for a MSRP of $24.99. HX3D Mythic Themed Collection is expected to be available in February for a MSRP of $14.99-$49.99.

is expected to be available in February for a MSRP of $14.99-$49.99. HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Mini is expected to be available in January for a MSRP of $79.99.

is expected to be available in January for a MSRP of $79.99. HyperX Delta Gaming Backpack is expected to be available in February for a MSRP of $39.99.

is expected to be available in February for a MSRP of $39.99. HyperX Knight Gaming Backpack is expected to be available in February for a MSRP of $69.99.

is expected to be available in February for a MSRP of $69.99. OMEN Transcend 32 Gaming Monitor is expected to be available later this year. Pricing will be shared closer to availability.

For more information about the HP at CES 2024, including new consumer solutions from HP and Poly, please visit the HP Press Center.

About HP

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. For more information, please visit: http://www.hp.com.

1 For lightest laptop: Based on HP internal analysis of all 14” Gaming Laptop PCs in the market as of 01/08/2024 8AM ET. OMEN Transcend 14 Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 + NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 SKU. Weight and system dimensions may fluctuate due to configuration and manufacturing variances. Testing conducted by HP in November 2023 using preproduction OMEN Transcend 14 with Intel Core Ultra 7, NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 laptop GPU,16 GB LPDDR5x-7467 MHz RAM SKU. For coolest laptop: Based on HP internal analysis of all 14” gaming laptops as of Jan 2024. Z-height measures the thickest point on the PC at the hinge. Tested with default power setting, average temperature on keyboard area.

2 Based on HyperX internal analysis as of Jan 2024. Toolless based on aluminum top frame, hard enamel badges, and rotary knob. Gaming keyboards based on all keyboard with RGB backlighting, mechanical switches and software customization.

3 Based on HP internal analysis. Gaming monitor is all monitors with refresh rate equal or higher than 144Hz, response time 1ms or lower, variable refresh rate technology of AMD FreeSync or NVIDIA G-Sync Certification. Most advanced includes OLED panel technology, refresh rate equal or higher than 240Hz, USB-C power delivery equal to or higher than 140W, an integrated KVM switch, Independent USB port switching technology, factory color calibration, user color recalibration, and Dolby vision as of 01/2024.

4 All performance specifications represent the typical specifications provided by HP’s component manufacturers; actual performance may vary either higher or lower. (nits/ refresh rate/ aspect ratio)

5 4-Zone keyboard available at launch. Per Key RGB version is expected to be available in Spring 2024.

6 MobileMark 25 battery life will vary depending on various factors including product model, configuration, loaded applications, features, use, wireless functionality, and power management settings. The maximum capacity of the battery will naturally decrease with time and usage. See bapco.com/products/mobilemark-25/ for additional details.

7 Multi-core is designed to improve performance of certain software products. Not all customers or software applications will necessarily benefit from use of this technology. Performance and clock frequency will vary depending on application workload and your hardware and software configurations. Intel’s numbering, branding and/or naming is not a measurement of higher performance. Intel, Core, and the Intel logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Intel Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

8 Based on HP Internal Testing running 2024 OMEN Transcend 14 with Intel® Core™ Ultra 7, NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 laptop GPU,16 GB LPDDR5x-7467 MHz RAM SKU on Cyberpunk 2077 and OBS Studio with OPENVino plugin (https://github.com/intel/openvino-plugins-for-obs-studio), in-game FPS counter comparison between Streaming with NVIDIA Broadcast Plugin on GPU (53.2 FPS) and Streaming with OpenVino 3 effects on NPU (66.3 FPS).

9 Intel, Core, and the Intel logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Intel Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

10 All performance specifications represent the typical specifications provided by HP's component manufacturers; actual performance may vary either higher or lower. Based on HP Internal Thermal Testing to compare Fan’s static pressure between the 2023 OMEN Transcend 16 (7.1mm H2O) and 2024 OMEN Transcend 14 (27.9mm H2O). 2023 OMEN Transcend 16 configuration with Intel Core i9-13900HX, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070, 32GB DDR5-5600 RAM, 2TB PCIe Gen4 SSD, QHD. 2024 OMEN Transcend 14 with Intel Core Ultra 7, NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 laptop GPU,16 GB LPDDR5x-7467 MHz RAM SKU.

11 Account required with credit card information upon signing up for the trial. Credit card will be charged automatically at the end of the 30-day trial if customer does not cancel before the expiration of the trial. Cancellation can be done on the user’s Account Settings page. For Otter.AI features you can find more detail from here: https://otter.ai/pricing. HP offering customers a 30-day trial for Otter.ai’s Pro tier, only available on selected countries including US, UK & Australia.

12 Based on Gaming Laptop PCs with built-in speakers in the market as of 1/8/2024

13 Based on Gaming Laptop PCs with built-in wireless headset dongle in the market as of 1/8/2024. Special bundle SKU HyperX Cloud III Wireless Headset​ and OMEN Transcend 14, end-user can also purchase Cloud III wireless headset from HP.com and connect with laptop without external dongle.

14 The HyperX Mini series is recommended for ages 8-12.

15 Size dimensions of carry-on baggage allowed in the cabin of the aircraft vary by airline.

16 Based on HP internal analysis. Gaming monitor is all monitors with refresh rate equal or higher than 144Hz, response time 1ms or lower, variable refresh rate technology of AMD FreeSync or NVIDIA G-Sync Certification. Independent USB Port Switching (OMEN Gear Switch), enables user-controlled, switching of peripherals connected to the display between two host devices via software as of 01/2024. Compatible with Windows 10 or higher, Mac OS M1 platforms, Microsoft Xbox Series X, Sony PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Apple OS, Android OS. OMEN Gear Switch differs from traditional KVM switches that only enable wholesale switching (switching of all devices together) of all peripherals plugged in to USB ports.

17 Based on HP internal analysis. Gaming monitor is all monitors with refresh rate equal or higher than 144Hz, response time 1ms or lower, variable refresh rate technology of AMD FreeSync or NVIDIA G-Sync Certification as of 01/2024.

18 Based on HP internal analysis with audio tuned by HyperX. Gaming monitor is all monitors with refresh rate equal or higher than 144Hz, response time 1ms or lower, variable refresh rate technology of AMD FreeSync or NVIDIA G-Sync Certification as of 01/2024.

19 All performance specifications represent the typical specifications provided by HP's component manufacturers; actual performance may vary either higher or lower.

20 All performance specifications represent the typical specifications provided by HP's component manufacturers; actual performance may vary either higher or lower.

21 Response time up to 0.03ms GTG Performance based on Samsung Display testing at 240Hz Line HDR.

22 All performance specifications represent the typical specifications provided by HP's component manufacturers; actual performance may vary either higher or lower.

23 Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ea0b7e22-09f0-48e2-a295-3c77e8462adf

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0b893397-ac81-426f-ac8a-a1871b70eefa

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/732c3db2-d5e9-4c1f-9a19-4868f2cfef80

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/81028031-127f-4925-a289-8dc751387802

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7e537341-0c61-43b0-bc6a-a47121eba150

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f6337958-17d5-4aa4-8de6-7eb597aed571

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8512bdd8-072b-4a45-a3f2-44cf4fb194d1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e086d7d3-d522-4cd7-af3c-d651ccb0a44c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a441f5da-24aa-403d-a815-b4a1efbb7a91

Media Contacts MediaRelations@hp.com hp.com/go/newsroom