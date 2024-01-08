CES 2024: HP Transforms Consumer Portfolio to Power the Personal

Spectre PCs with AI built in and HP and Poly peripherals adapt, optimize, and customize all the ways you live with technology

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at CES 2024, HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) ushered in a new era of computing with its latest portfolio of PCs, monitors, and peripherals designed to reimagine how we interact and live with technology.

“We believe that the best innovations are also the most personal ones,” said Samuel Chang, Senior Vice President & Division President of Personal Systems Consumer Solutions, HP Inc. “New technologies from HP deliver solutions that allow us to be more personalized than ever, taking advantage of game-changing innovations like AI that will alter the way that technology moves us forward.”

Power Your Possible with New Spectre x360 Laptops

Today’s PC is no longer a personal computer, but a personalized companion that anticipates your needs for more responsive and optimized experiences, and the HP Spectre x360 14 inch 2-in-1 Laptop PC and the HP Spectre x360 16 inch 2-in-1 Laptop PC do just that with:

A PC That Adapts to You : A 9 MP camera with hardware-enabled low-light adjustment for clear calls day or night; a dedicated AI chip that delivers built-in security features including walk away lock, wake on approach, and privacy alerts to warn you of snooping eyes; adaptive screen adjustments like a screen dimmer when you look away to save power and variable refresh rate for immersive performance and power efficiency; 4 and, automatic performance optimization that adjusts fan noise and temperatures based on applications being used, placement of the laptop, and battery status.

: A 9 MP camera with hardware-enabled low-light adjustment for clear calls day or night; a dedicated AI chip that delivers built-in security features including walk away lock, wake on approach, and privacy alerts to warn you of snooping eyes; adaptive screen adjustments like a screen dimmer when you look away to save power and variable refresh rate for immersive performance and power efficiency; and, automatic performance optimization that adjusts fan noise and temperatures based on applications being used, placement of the laptop, and battery status. Powerful AI Technology : Three engines (CPU, GPU, and NPU) across Intel ® Core™ Ultra 5 processors and optional NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPUs offer some of the most exciting technology available today to perform a variety of local AI workloads like photo and video editing for faster, more efficient content creation and collaboration.

: Three engines (CPU, GPU, and NPU) across Intel Core™ Ultra processors and optional NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPUs offer some of the most exciting technology available today to perform a variety of local AI workloads like photo and video editing for faster, more efficient content creation and collaboration. Advanced Collaboration: The latest Spectre laptops are the first consumer devices to feature audio tuning by Poly. Poly brings decades of audio tuning experience to these devices, delivering the best voice clarity and remarkable sound. Further enhance calls and video with Windows Studio effects, 6 which offloads AI features like automatic framing, background blur, and the ability to maintain eye contact onto the NPU for engaging connections. ​

The latest Spectre laptops are the first consumer devices to feature audio tuning by Poly. Poly brings decades of audio tuning experience to these devices, delivering the best voice clarity and remarkable sound. Further enhance calls and video with Windows Studio effects, which offloads AI features like automatic framing, background blur, and the ability to maintain eye contact onto the NPU for engaging connections. ​ Picture Perfect Views: The latest Spectre laptops offer the world’s most immersive experience display,7 with up to a 2.8K OLED8 screen for sharper images and more vibrant colors, along with an IMAX Enhanced Certification9 for watching movies. The 16:10 aspect ratio10 allows you to view more content, and the display can adjust from 48 Hz to 120 Hz based on the type of content you are viewing.

Get Connected with HP Peripherals That Adapt to Your Every Move

HP is also introducing new peripherals to adapt to your everyday digital experiences. Whether you're an avid music lover, a tech-savvy professional, or simply someone who appreciates comfort and efficiency in your everyday interactions, HP’s range of products adapts to a broad spectrum of needs and lifestyles.

Designed for those on the go, the Poly Voyager Free 20 wireless earbuds deliver powerful sound and style. Whether listening to music or taking a call, these earbuds come equipped with hybrid adaptive active noise canceling (ANC) to filter out ambient noise, so you never miss a beat. Poly’s legendary audio and intelligent noise reduction enable you to speak confidently, knowing you will be heard with total clarity on every call. Plus, you can power through your day with up to eight hours of listening time expected on the earbuds,11 and a portable Qi charging case that extends earbud battery life by 2.5 times.12 To enhance your comfort and overall listening experience, the Poly Lens Mobile App offers a personalized fit test with recommendations for the ideal ear tip size.

Experience a seamless blend of comfort and customization with the HP 960 Ergonomic Wireless Keyboard, the world’s most versatile ergonomic split wireless keyboard.13 Designed with a split-zone layout, it adapts to your typing style, while the 20 programmable keys14 and a separate numeric keypad take customization to the next level. The keyboard offers Bluetooth® and dongle connectivity, ensuring you have the right tools for any task. Beyond enhancing your well-being, it also helps protect our shared future. This keyboard contains 50% post-consumer recycled materials15 and its external packaging is sustainably sourced.16

Additional peripherals designed to enhance your digital experience include:

HP 690 Rechargeable Wireless Mouse : Introducing the world's first Qi-charging Bluetooth ® mouse with six or more programmable buttons, 17 enabling you to connect wirelessly with ease. Personalize your productivity through the HP Accessory Center App.

: Introducing the world's first Qi-charging Bluetooth mouse with six or more programmable buttons, enabling you to connect wirelessly with ease. Personalize your productivity through the HP Accessory Center App. HP 430 Programmable Wireless Keypad : Experience the world’s most customizable Bluetooth ® mechanical keypad. 18 Its compact and portable design makes it an ideal travel companion.

: Experience the world’s most customizable Bluetooth mechanical keypad. Its compact and portable design makes it an ideal travel companion. HP USB-C Travel Hub G3 : Add five essential ports to your notebook with this compact mobile hub, including one USB-C port ® , two USB-A ports, and an HDMI port. It offers scalable power delivery and plug-and-play connectivity across almost any device. 19

: Add five essential ports to your notebook with this compact mobile hub, including one USB-C port , two USB-A ports, and an HDMI port. It offers scalable power delivery and plug-and-play connectivity across almost any device. HP 400 Backlit Wired Keyboard: Simplify your workspace with this spill-resistant and sanitizable keyboard20. It comes with a USB-C® cord and USB-A adapter for easy connectivity.

Series 5 Displays

HP is reimagining its consumer displays lineup with its first HP Series 5 Monitors. Available in 24-, 27-, and 32- models, these displays now offer a 1500:1 contrast ratio and enhanced 100Hz refresh rates.21 Along with their thin and light design, effortlessly connect to multiple devices with an added HDMI port. The displays’ unifying design with ultra-thin bezels and integrated cable management easily allows connections of multiple monitors for a seamless look and feel.

1 HP internal analysis based on all Windows-based laptop PCs in the market as of Jan 2024. Most adaptive is a combination of AI features including Smart Sense, 9MP camera with hardware-enabled Low Light Adjustment, dedicated AI chip for Walk Away Lock, Wake on Approach, Privacy Alert, Auto Screen Dimming, and UBRR (user-based refresh rate), plus variable refresh rate which automatically adjusts the laptop’s refresh rate from between 48Hz to 120Hz based on user behavior and/or application used or viewed.

2 HP internal analysis based on all convertible PCs in the market as of Jan 2023. Most advanced is a combination of overall features including high resolution 9MP camera with night mode built into the hardware; HP Presence 2.0 which includes 5MP camera and above, Auto Frame, Backlight adjustment/Low light adjustment, AI noise removal, Dynamic voice levelling, Multi-Camera, Keystone, Background adjustment (blur or customize background); AI Privacy Alert; and audio tuning by Poly Studio. Collaborating in Hybrid life is a flexible computing model that supports a blend of in-office, remote, at home, and on-the-go computing.

3 HP internal analysis based on all Windows-based 16'' convertible PCs in the market as of Jan 2024. Haptic touch pad of 160mm x 100mm.

4 All performance specifications represent the typical specifications provided by HP's component manufacturers; actual performance may vary, either higher or lower

5 Available only on Evo designed products. Multi-core is designed to improve performance of certain software products. Not all customers or software applications will necessarily benefit from use of this technology. Performance and clock frequency will vary depending on application workload and your hardware and software configurations. Intel’s numbering is not a measurement of higher performance.

6 Windows Studio Effects (background blur, eye contact, and automatic framing) are hardware dependent and require a qualified Neural Processing Unit (NPU).

7 HP internal analysis based on all laptop PCs in the market as of Jan 2023. Most immersive experience display is a combination of IMAX Enhanced Certification, OLED panel, Variable Refresh Rate, which automatically adjusts the laptop’s refresh rate from between 48Hz to 120Hz based on user behavior and/or application used or viewed, 2.8K resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, at least 89% screen-to-body ratio.

8 2.8k content required to view 2.8k images.

9 Disney+ subscription required. Expanded aspect ratio feature now available on Disney+, additional IMAX Enhanced features coming soon. Must be 18+ to subscribe.

10 All performance specifications represent the typical specifications provided by HP's component manufacturers; actual performance may vary, either higher or lower.

11 Based on preliminary testing actual battery life will vary with use and environmental conditions. The maximum capacity of battery will naturally decrease with time and usage.

12 Charge case provides approximately 2.5 times additional battery life for the earbuds before needing to be recharged. Based on preliminary testing battery capacity will naturally decrease with shelf life, time, usage, environment, temperature, system configuration, loaded apps, features, power management settings and other factors.

13 Based on separated numpad for use on left or right side of keyboard as of December 4, 2023, with software for customizable programmable keys, multi-connectivity (2.4G dongle or Bluetooth®).

14 Based on cordless keyboards marketed as ergonomic with split left and right keys. Only select keys are programmable on the keyboard, not on the numpad. Requires HP Accessory Center (HPAC) Software. HPAC is available for free download in Microsoft Store or Apple Store.

15 Recycled plastic content percentage is based on the definition set in the IEEE 1680.1-2018 EPEAT standard.

16 External packaging supplied by Forest Stewardship Council certified vendors.

17 Based on HP’s internal analysis of Bluetooth® mice with (No RGB lighting and Sensitivity <5000 Dpi) and charge using Qi as of December, 2023.​ Requires HP Accessory Center (HPAC) Software. HPAC available for free download in Microsoft Store or Apple Store.

18 Based on Bluetooth® keypads with Macropad and Numpad as of Dec. 2023. Most customizable based on 9 or more programmable keys, swappable keycaps and transparent keycaps that allow customer number or lettering.

19 Supports Windows 10, Windows 11, ChromeOS, Android, MacOS®, and iPadOS.

20 Select household wipes can be safely used up to 1,000 wipes. See wipe manufacturer’s instructions for disinfecting and the HP cleaning guide for HP tested wipe solutions at How to Clean Your HP Device Whitepaper.

21 All performance specifications represent the typical specifications provided by HP's component manufacturers; actual performance may vary either higher or lower.

22 Pricing and availability are subject to change.





