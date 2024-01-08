STACK Infrastructure Expands its AI-Ready Data Center Capabilities to Support Machine Learning and Related High-Density Workloads

STACK’s proven design supports the next generation of data centers and their artificial intelligence workload requirements

DENVER, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK Infrastructure (“STACK”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies and a leading global developer and operator of data centers, positions itself as the premier developer for the future era of data centers, leveraging its established AI-Ready capabilities built upon STACK’s proven, customizable design. With a history of supporting high-density workloads, STACK reinforces its position as a pioneering partner to the world’s foremost technology providers.

In the rapidly evolving landscape of technology, characterized by generational advancements in AI, the demand for data center capacity capable of accommodating high-density workloads is reaching unprecedented levels. A prime example is OpenAI’s ChatGPT, the generative AI chatbot launched just over a year ago and, within two months, became the fastest-growing consumer application in history. With such remarkable growth of AI and other machine learning applications, STACK’s cutting-edge data center solutions and its extensive portfolio of powered land holdings have become even more crucial to today’s technology companies. Purposefully crafted to meet the escalating high-density requirements of clients, STACK’s resources are positioned at the forefront of innovation.

“STACK was built for the world’s largest innovators, and from the beginning, we have prioritized the long-term scalability of our clients with a flexible data center design,” said Matt VanderZanden, Chief Operating Officer of STACK Americas. “As an AI-Ready digital infrastructure company with a proven track record of high-density deployments, STACK is building upon this foundation to continually address evolving client needs.”

STACK achieves optimal cooling for high-density AI workloads through its closed-loop water cooling systems, offering flexibility to meet diverse cooling requirements including customizable solutions that can support up to 30kW per rack with traditional air cooling; up to 50kW per rack with rear door heat exchangers; up to 100kW per rack with direct-to-chip liquid cooling; and up to and exceeding 300+kW per rack with immersion cooling in the future. STACK’s extensive portfolio of operating data centers, all designed based on cost-efficient and proven models, exemplifies its ability to swiftly deliver gigawatts of scale, coupled with expertise in cooling systems enabling greater and greater deployment densities, and affirms STACK as the ideal data center developer for sustained growth in the age of AI.

STACK’s global footprint of campuses spans major data center markets across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, offering a vast powered land portfolio, sustainable building solutions, and high-density cooling optionality for the next generation of AI-Ready data centers. With 2.5+GW built or under development and an additional 4.0+GW of planned and potential development, STACK strategically supports the hyperscale requirements and groundbreaking initiatives of leading global technology firms through the development of AI-Ready campus developments including:

STACK provides digital infrastructure to scale the world's most innovative companies. With a client-first approach, STACK delivers a comprehensive suite of campus, build-to-suit, colocation, and powered shell solutions in the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions. With robust existing and flexible expansion capacity in the leading availability zones, STACK offers the scale and geographic reach that rapidly growing hyperscale and enterprise companies need. The world runs on data. And data runs on STACK.

