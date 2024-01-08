Global Retailers Choose Dayforce to Optimize Workforce Planning and the Frontline Employee Experience

Ceridian unveils upcoming retail-focused product releases ahead of NRF 2024

TORONTO and MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, today announced its upcoming retail product innovations, which highlight the company’s growing momentum in the sector. As the only solution that offers workforce management (WFM) and global payroll capabilities on a single platform, Dayforce – Ceridian’s industry-leading cloud software – helps retailers and the hospitality industry empower and retain frontline workers, increase operational agility when making staffing decisions, and enhance the employee experience.



Ceridian helps more than 1,280 retailers around the world optimize their workforce and improve employee engagement, attraction, and retention, including American Dream, Buehler’s Fresh Foods, Costa Coffee, Sobeys, and SPARC Group LLC, which owns and operates leading retail brands including but not limited to Aeropostale, Brooks Brothers, Forever 21, and Reebok.

“Today’s employees expect a personalized experience. Ceridian is an innovative, collaborative partner that is helping us shape the employee experience of the future,” said Julia Knox, Chief Technology & Analytics Officer, Sobeys.

"Forward-thinking retail and hospitality organizations need to embrace modern technologies, like machine learning and real-time workforce intelligence, to tackle the staffing and compliance challenges their industries face,” said Jack Bennett, Vice President and Retail Solutions Advisory Lead, Ceridian. “Coupled with Dayforce Wallet, our award-winning, on-demand pay solution, Dayforce is a single holistic platform for workforce management, pay, and talent that unlocks quantifiable value and gives retail and hospitality leaders an edge to better compete - and win - with today's boundless workforce."

Dayforce workforce management empowers frontline employees through schedule flexibility and a consumer-like experience, while driving agile retail operations by giving real-time workforce intelligence to managers. Continued enhancements include:

Forecasting Powered by Machine Learning: In an ever-changing economic landscape, retailers can reduce costs and improve productivity by leveraging the power of machine learning (ML) in its labor planning. Dayforce ML forecasting helps managers make better decisions and optimize workforce allocation by forecasting future labor requirements down to 15-minute increments and become more precise over time.



Shift Marketplace: Modern workforce management provides organizations and employees with a simple, intuitive way of allowing stores and locations to share their workforce across their organization. With Shift Marketplace, employees can take on unfilled shifts at any location they choose, giving employees the flexibility to meet their financial goals while allowing managers to fill their labor demand needs without incurring additional costs to bring in outside resources.



Next-Generation Labor Planning: With Dayforce, customers can bring finance and operations together during the budget and planning processes to ensure forecasting and scheduling align with corporate targets. This process is further enhanced through scalable data models, a unified experience for long- and short-term planning, and yearly, quarterly, monthly, weekly, and daily workforce insights that can drill down to zone and position levels.



Reimagined Time Experience: The Dayforce platform is improving the employee time experience with a human-centric user experience that prioritizes simpler workflows, simplified clocking in and out, and accessibility. For managers, the enhanced user experience highlights what is important, including unplanned labor costs, and time-sensitive insights such as no-shows, missed breaks, approaching overtime, and upcoming departures.



“We are a special place to work because our engaged team members are a key differentiator for our business. With the Dayforce platform, we will be able to deliver a modern, mobile-first employee experience that enables direct communication, seamless shift bidding, and access to on-demand pay with Dayforce Wallet, which will help to differentiate Sobeys in a challenging labor market,” said Sandra Pasquini, SVP HR Operations & Systems, Sobeys.

These features and enhancements will begin rolling out to customers on the Dayforce platform in 2024.

