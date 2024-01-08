Stryker announces 2023 sales surpassed $20 billion

Portage, Michigan, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced today that it surpassed $20 billion in annual sales for the first time in its history during the month of December, 2023.

“We are excited to surpass this major milestone and to share with our employees as we have our kick-off meetings for 2024,” said Kevin Lobo, Chair and Chief Executive Officer. “This means that we are positively impacting more customers and patients than ever.”

Stryker will disclose additional information regarding its 2023 financial results during its Q4 and Full Year Earnings Call, scheduled for January 30, 2024.



