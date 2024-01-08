Compass Diversified Announces Investment Team Promotions

WESTPORT, Conn., Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) ("CODI" or the "Company”), an owner of leading middle market businesses, proudly announces the promotions of investment team members Raj Dalal, Lucas Scholhamer and Phoebe Madsen.



"We’ve had another strong year at CODI, and it gives me great pleasure to celebrate the world-class talent on our investment team,” said Elias Sabo, CEO of Compass Diversified. “On behalf of the senior leadership, I wish to extend a heartfelt congratulations to Raj, Lucas and Phoebe, whose hard work and unwavering commitment have been instrumental in shaping our success story, not just for our firm but across our subsidiaries as well. I look forward to their continued leadership and growth in the coming years.”

Promoted to Partner from Principal:

Raj Dalal – As Partner, Raj will lead the investment team at the firm’s West Coast office. He is responsible for originating and evaluating new investment opportunities, executing transactions and working with the firm’s subsidiaries across the branded consumer and niche industrials sectors. He is a director of Altor Solutions, Ergobaby and Lugano Diamonds and works closely with 5.11 Tactical, BOA and Sterno. Over his career at CODI, Raj has been a key deal team member on several successful divestitures including Fox Factory (NASDAQ: FOXF), Manitoba Harvest and Advanced Circuits. Prior to joining CODI in 2012 as an associate, Raj was in the Investment Banking Division of Bank of America Merrill Lynch in Los Angeles. Raj is a graduate of the University of California, Los Angeles, and Harvard Business School.

Promoted to Principal from Vice President:

Lucas Scholhamer – Lucas is a member of the investment team at the firm’s East Coast office. He is a director of Sterno and works closely with PrimaLoft and Velocity Outdoor. He was a key deal team member on several successful divestitures including Clean Earth, Liberty Safe, and Marucci Sports. Prior to joining CODI in 2016 as an associate, Lucas was in the Investment Banking Division of Deloitte Corporate Finance where he was a member of the Mergers & Acquisitions Group in Charlotte. Lucas is a graduate of Vanderbilt University.

Promoted to Senior Associate from Associate:

Phoebe Madsen – Phoebe is a member of the investment team at the firm’s West Coast office. Her current subsidiaries include 5.11 Tactical and Lugano Diamonds. Prior to joining CODI in 2022, Phoebe worked at BDT Capital Partners in Chicago. Phoebe is a graduate of Claremont McKenna College.

About Compass Diversified

Since its founding in 1998, and IPO in 2006, CODI has consistently executed on its strategy of owning and managing a diverse set of highly defensible, middle-market businesses across the niche industrial, branded consumer and healthcare sectors. The Company leverages its permanent capital base, long-term disciplined approach, and actionable expertise to maintain controlling ownership interests in each of its subsidiaries, maximizing its ability to impact long-term cash flow generation and value creation. The Company provides both debt and equity capital for its subsidiaries, contributing to their financial and operating flexibility. CODI utilizes the cash flows generated by its subsidiaries to invest in the long-term growth of the Company and has consistently generated strong returns through its culture of transparency, alignment and accountability. For more information, please visit compassdiversified.com.

Compass Diversified does not employ any personnel. References herein to “our” or the “Company’s” or “CODI’s” or similar terms as related to employees or our Investment Team refer to employees of our external Manager, Compass Group Management LLC.

