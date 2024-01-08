Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Size to Reach $33.9 Billion Globally by 2030: Latest Report by VMR
Refurbished Medical Equipment Market - Global Industry Assessment & ForecastWASHINGTON, D.C, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Refurbished medical equipment refers to devices that have been restored to their original condition and performance after being used, damaged, or returned by the previous owners. Refurbished medical equipment can offer significant cost savings, environmental benefits, and improved access to quality healthcare for patients and providers .
The Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market is valued at USD 13.5 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 33.9 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 12.2% between 2023 and 2030. The driving factors for the market growth include the increasing demand for low-cost medical devices, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the growing adoption of refurbished equipment in emerging markets, and the supportive government initiatives and regulations .
The Refurbished Medical Equipment Market is witnessing a surge in demand, driven by the escalating need for affordable yet reliable medical solutions. This market involves the restoration and resale of medical equipment, catering to healthcare providers seeking budget-friendly alternatives. Factors such as cost-effectiveness, reduced environmental impact, and stringent regulatory standards have propelled the market's growth.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
Supply and demand: The supply of refurbished medical equipment depends on the availability of used devices from various sources, such as hospitals, clinics, manufacturers, distributors, and leasing companies. The demand for refurbished medical equipment depends on the budget constraints, the quality standards, the warranty policies, and the clinical needs of the end-users, such as hospitals, diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and others .
Technological advancements: The refurbished medical equipment market is driven by the continuous innovation and development of new and advanced medical devices, such as imaging equipment, surgical instruments, patient monitors, and others. These devices offer improved diagnosis, treatment, and patient outcomes, but also increase the cost and complexity of the equipment. Therefore, many end-users opt for refurbished devices that can provide similar functionality and performance at a lower price .
Regulatory frameworks: The refurbished medical equipment market is regulated by various authorities and organizations, such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the European Union (EU), and others. These entities set the guidelines and standards for the quality, safety, and performance of refurbished medical equipment, as well as the certification and accreditation of the refurbishment process and the refurbishers. The regulatory frameworks aim to ensure the reliability and efficacy of refurbished medical equipment and to protect the consumers and patients from potential risks and hazards .
Competitive landscape: The refurbished medical equipment market is highly competitive and fragmented, with the presence of many players, such as original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), independent refurbishers, distributors, and others. The OEMs have the advantage of having access to the original parts, software, and technical support of the devices, as well as the brand recognition and reputation. The independent refurbishers have the advantage of offering lower prices, faster delivery, and wider product range. The distributors have the advantage of having a large network of customers and suppliers, as well as the ability to provide customized solutions .
Customer preferences: The refurbished medical equipment market is influenced by the changing preferences and expectations of the customers, such as the end-users, the patients, and the payers. The end-users prefer refurbished medical equipment that can meet their clinical and operational requirements, such as the quality, functionality, durability, and compatibility of the devices. The patients prefer refurbished medical equipment that can ensure their safety, comfort, and satisfaction, such as the hygiene, accuracy, and convenience of the devices. The payers prefer refurbished medical equipment that can reduce their healthcare expenditure, such as the purchase, maintenance, and disposal costs of the devices .
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐟𝐮𝐫𝐛𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
Radiology Oncology Systems Inc. (U.S.)
General Electric Company (U.S.)
Everx Pvt Ltd. (U.S.)
Siemens AG (Germany)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)
Integrity Medical Systems (U.S.)
Agito Medical A/S (Denmark)
Soma Technology (U.S.)
Block Imaging (U.S.)
DRE Medical Inc. (U.S.)
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬
➔ Online platforms: The emergence of online platforms, such as websites, portals, and apps, has facilitated the buying and selling of refurbished medical equipment. The online platforms offer various benefits, such as convenience, transparency, accessibility, and affordability, for both the buyers and sellers of refurbished medical equipment. The online platforms also enable the comparison and evaluation of different products, prices, and features, as well as the provision of feedback and reviews .
➔ Sustainability: The growing awareness and concern about the environmental impact of medical equipment has increased the demand for refurbished medical equipment. Refurbished medical equipment can reduce the waste generation, energy consumption, and greenhouse gas emissions of the healthcare industry, by extending the life cycle and enhancing the efficiency of the devices. Refurbished medical equipment can also contribute to the social and economic sustainability of the healthcare industry, by improving the accessibility and affordability of quality healthcare for the underserved and low-income populations .
➔ Artificial intelligence: The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) with refurbished medical equipment has enhanced the capabilities and performance of the devices, as well as the outcomes and experience of the users and patients. AI can enable the refurbished medical equipment to perform various tasks, such as image analysis, diagnosis, prognosis, treatment, and monitoring, with greater accuracy, speed, and reliability. AI can also enable the refurbished medical equipment to learn from the data and feedback, and to adapt and improve accordingly .
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬
➔ The global refurbished medical equipment market size was valued at USD 13.5 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 33.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.
➔ The imaging equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the refurbished medical equipment market in 2022, followed by the operating room equipment and patient monitors segments.
➔ The hospital segment accounted for the largest share of the refurbished medical equipment market in 2022, followed by the diagnostic center and ambulatory surgical center segments.
➔ North America accounted for the largest share of the refurbished medical equipment market in 2022, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.
➔ The key players in the refurbished medical equipment market include Radiology Oncology Systems Inc. (U.S.), General Electric Company (U.S.), Everx Pvt Ltd. (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Integrity Medical Systems (U.S.), Agito Medical A/S (Denmark), Soma Technology (U.S.), Block Imaging (U.S.), DRE Medical Inc. (U.S.) among others.
𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬
➔ Lack of awareness and trust: Many end-users, patients, and payers are unaware of the benefits and advantages of refurbished medical equipment, or have misconceptions and doubts about the quality and safety of refurbished medical equipment. They may perceive refurbished medical equipment as inferior, outdated, or risky, and may prefer new or original medical equipment. Therefore, there is a need to increase the awareness and trust of the stakeholders regarding the refurbished medical equipment, and to dispel the myths and stigma associated with them.
➔ Lack of standardization and regulation: The refurbished medical equipment market lacks a clear and consistent definition, classification, and categorization of refurbished medical equipment, as well as a uniform and comprehensive regulation and certification of the refurbishment process and the refurbishers. This may result in confusion, inconsistency, and variability in the quality and performance of refurbished medical equipment, and may expose the users and patients to potential risks and hazards. Therefore, there is a need to establish and implement a standardization and regulation framework for the refurbished medical equipment market, and to ensure the compliance and enforcement of the same.
➔ Lack of supply and demand alignment: The refurbished medical equipment market faces a mismatch between the supply and demand of refurbished medical equipment, due to various factors, such as the availability and accessibility of used devices, the preferences and expectations of the end-users, the technological obsolescence and innovation of the devices, and the market competition and dynamics. This may result in a surplus or shortage of refurbished medical equipment, and may affect the price and profitability of the market. Therefore, there is a need to align the supply and demand of refurbished medical equipment, and to optimize the inventory and distribution of the same.
𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬
➔ Emerging markets: The emerging markets, such as Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa, present a huge opportunity for the refurbished medical equipment market, due to the increasing demand for low-cost and high-quality medical devices, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the growing population and healthcare expenditure, and the improving healthcare infrastructure and services. The refurbished medical equipment market can tap into the potential and prospects of the emerging markets, by expanding its presence and penetration, and by catering to the specific and diverse needs and preferences of the end-users and patients .
➔ New segments and applications: The refurbished medical equipment market can explore and exploit new segments and applications, such as dental equipment, laboratory equipment, home healthcare equipment, telemedicine equipment, and others.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐟𝐮𝐫𝐛𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:
Q. What is the current size and growth forecast of the global refurbished medical equipment market?
Q. Which market segments are expected to witness the highest growth?
Q. What are the key factors driving the market growth?
Q. What are the major challenges faced by the market?
Q. What are the emerging trends in the refurbished medical equipment market?
Q. What are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market?
Q. What are the regulatory landscape and compliance requirements for refurbished medical equipment?
Q. What is the market outlook for different regions across the globe?
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market for refurbished medical equipment, driven by factors like rising healthcare expenditure, increasing awareness about cost-effective solutions, and a burgeoning population base with growing healthcare needs. Europe and North America are also major contributors to the market, with established refurbishment infrastructures and a strong focus on technological advancements. However, emerging economies in Africa and Latin America present significant untapped potential, offering promising avenues for future market expansion.
The refurbished medical equipment market is not just a niche sector catering to budget-conscious healthcare providers. It is a thriving ecosystem driven by innovation, sustainability, and a commitment to providing quality healthcare for all. As technology continues to evolve and regulations adapt, this market is poised to play an increasingly vital role in shaping the future of healthcare delivery, ensuring better access to life-saving medical technology for patients around
