Application Window for StartUp Mendocino 2024 Opens on January 8th

West Business Development Center (“West Center”) is pleased to announce that the application window for StartUp Mendocino 2024, its innovative business accelerator program, will open on Monday, January 8, 2024. Now in its fourth year, StartUp Mendocino continues to energize and accelerate entrepreneurial endeavors in Mendocino County.

This no-cost program is designed to give local entrepreneurs the opportunity to participate in an intensive training program that serves as a hands-on training ground. Participants will learn to chart a course for their business, refine their strategies, hone entrepreneurial skills, and develop a plan for growth and success.

The application-based 18-week program is limited to 12 participants who, upon successful completion of the program, will each receive a $1,000 stipend. Laura Brooks, West Center’s Director of Strategic Programs, says, “We have found that setting a limit on the number of participants ensures they receive an immersive and personalized experience. It also allows for the creation of cohesive cohorts for continued peer-to-peer business support.” The 2023 program launched eleven early-stage entrepreneurs on their path to success.

Earl Chavez, owner of Big Earl’s BBQ and one of the program graduates in June 2023 said, “Startup Mendocino connected the dots for us to take our business to the next level. The individual guidance we received from West leadership helped us fine tune our goals and business plan. We are successful because of them.”

The program begins with a kick-off reception on Thursday, February 29 from 4 to 7 PM at Medium Art Gallery, 522 East Perkins St, Ukiah. Participants will have the opportunity to meet their peers, advisors, and cohort leaders prior to starting the course of study on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Participants will meet for 90-minute classes every other week via Zoom. On alternate weeks, cohorts will meet for 90 minutes and use their peer-to-peer learning to help solve current challenges for themselves and others. The program will run until June 25, 2024 and will culminate in a graduation celebration where graduates will celebrate their success with friends, family, and the community.

During the program participants will be introduced to new approaches in a series of four modules that address the Foundations of Leadership, Mastering Finance Fundamentals, Building Strong Employee and Customer Relations, Demystifying Marketing, Creating the perfect Pitch.

Rachel Clark, lead instructor for the program, remarked, “I’m thrilled to be leading the StartUp Mendocino class of 2024. Seeing the determination of these entrepreneurs to learn and implement best practices into their businesses is both an inspiration and a challenge. This important program is creating the next level of business leadership in Mendocino County.”

The main criteria for submitting a StartUp Mendocino application include: the business is located in Mendocino County; and the business has been operational for between one and three years. Detailed information about the program can be found on the frequently asked questions page.

Applications for entry into the program open at 8AM on Monday January 8, 2024; the closing date for applications is Friday January 26, 2024 at 5PM. All applications will go before a selection committee composed of business and community leaders and stakeholders and the final applicants will be announced on Friday February 16, 2024.

StartUp Mendocino 2024 is made possible by the generous support of our sponsors, which include (at time of writing): the U.S. Small Business Administration, the California Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development our sponsors include Tri Counties Bank, Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation, Savings Bank of Mendocino County, Redwood Credit Union, and the Calvin K. Kazanjian Economics Foundation. West Center is actively seeking sponsorship and volunteers for this Mendocino business accelerator program.

Visit www.westcenter.org/programs/startup-mendo-2024 to learn more about the program or contact Laura Brooks, [email protected].