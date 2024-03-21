World Breathing Day is on April 11th and this year's theme is "Time for Healing"
While health is an outcome, healing is a choice.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- So many people on our planet are living artificially fast-paced lives and their health is suffering because of it. The social scrolling that only lasts a few seconds per post, the dopamine addictions from these technologies and the multi-layered, unresolved traumas that plague human life in a post-Corona world are all signs that healing has never been more important.
— Dr. Archelle Georgiou
On April 11th, the World Breathing Day will focus on this aspect of human living through this year's theme: "Time for Healing"
To heal: verb
1. to make healthy, whole, or sound; restore to health; free from ailment.
2. to bring to an end or conclusion, as conflicts between people or groups, usually with the strong implication of restoring former amity, settle, reconcile.
It has become vital to know what tools are available to assist in the process of healing. To make the choice to take the time and to take the time to make great choices around healing.
This led the International Breathwork Foundation (IBF) to choose to spotlight this year’s World Breathing Day (WBD) theme as a timely reminder to all, that it is time for healing and to make time to do so. It may save many lives or at least enhance them to do exactly that.
The atrocities of war have never been so easily accessible than now, with social media channels so willing to offer the view on the ground and from the air.
It is challenging for any nervous system to behold. Perhaps some people would rather never see it, but something in humans empathizes with those experiencing it and it creates a desire, compassion or even a moral obligation to look and to seek to understand.
How can these momentous atrocities be used to heal and help humanity to emerge from the mud into a greater place where peaceful coexistence can flourish once again?
This question spawned this year’s theme and the thirst and hunger to hear from the many Masters of Breath in our community and healer family worldwide.
One of the huge values of World Breathing Day (WBD) annually is getting to hear from people that have accumulated a wealth of knowledge and wisdom in the healing arts and to hear what they have to say about the current state of human beings. To listen deeply so as to find solutions together that fulfill the call that it is, “Time for Healing”.
It became far too obvious as the world went through the Covid experience, that humans had been experiencing heightened levels of trauma all around the world. The vital next question: What can be done about all this accumulated trauma?
In past years, the IBF and its family of changemakers around the planet have prepared Zoom presentations on three continents. This year we will host multiple Zoom schedules all day long on April 11th.
Healing involves repair and recovery in multiple dimensions—mind, body, and spirit. There are moments in life that create the need for healing. The healing process then engages the individual's innate ability to repair damage and recover function.
On April 11th, take part in a global celebration of the practice of conscious breathing and the power of breathing together to create individual and planetary healing. Take this moment to ponder, that conscious breathing is a very local medicine and a unifying power that is available to everyone no matter what their race, religion, social status or how many followers they have on social media.
For more than a quarter of a century, the IBF has been representing and working with breathing experts and gathering expertise and knowledge on the arts, science, history, and practices of conscious breathing. IBF programs and activities improve the lives and well-being of people of all ages and backgrounds.
The Conscious Breathing in the Classroom (CBC) initiative is one of the global projects from within the IBF that is seeking to bring resilience and perspective into classrooms around the planet. Children, parents and teachers alike are sensitive beings who can feel the weight of the world. Bringing awareness to their breathing can be a help for their well-being.
IBF professional members and experienced breathworkers, JoAnn Lowell and Luc Maertens, and their team of highly respected breathworkers, have trained teachers in over 60 countries to bring daily conscious breathing practices into their classrooms. On WBD the team will offer a free online experience of simple breathing exercises for self-regulation during experiences of emotional distress for children and adults. (TheBreathingClassroom.com)
● World Breathing Day 2024 offers interactive and experiential, FREE online global Zoom events in two different time zones for your convenience (USA & Europe) and to celebrate with friends around the world throughout the day. During this event, qualified, prominent and experienced breathwork practitioners will share evidence-based breathing techniques to realize that this is TIME FOR HEALING!
Registration Links:
---Click Here to Register for the WBD Europe ZOOM Event---
---Click Here to Register for the WBD North America ZOOM Event---
● People worldwide are invited to go outside into nature or to a favorite meditation spot and breathe. Taking time for healing with others by breathing together consciously and feeling what is added to the collective celebration on April 11th this year and each year on April 11.
All over the world, people will be invited to hold events, raising consciousness around this great and FREE power!
Join the WBD FB Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/worldbreathingday/
More info. here: WorldBreathingDay.earth
Contact us at: WorldBreathingDay@ibfbreathwork.org
In closing, here is a fun WBD Social Media Activity: Post the word “BREATHE ” by itself on any and all social media platforms all day on WBD and help make an impact and raise social awareness of the simple gift of taking a conscious breath!
