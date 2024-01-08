Advanced HDR By Technicolor® Awarded Silver in the 2023 Digital Media World Awards

Technology for an Enhanced Visual Experience

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced HDR by Technicolor was recognized as the 2023 Silver Award winner for the streaming category by Digital Media World on the 31st of December 2023. The annual awards acknowledge offerings that help broadcasters, service providers, producers and other industry players meet and exceed the challenges in the ever-evolving content production and distribution sector. Advanced HDR by Technicolor is a collaboration between Philips, InterDigital and Technicolor.

“We are honored to receive this award from Digital Media World,” said Valérie Allié, Group Director of Video Solutions for InterDigital. “It is the latest recognition of how high dynamic range technologies in general, and Advanced HDR by Technicolor in particular, are advancing the ability to produce, distribute and consume the highest quality video content.”

Advanced HDR by Technicolor is a suite of high dynamic range (HDR) production, distribution and display solutions that leverages machine learning (ML) technology to maximize image quality to enhance consumer viewing experiences. The solutions enable HDR and standard dynamic range (SDR) content to be captured and produced using a single workflow, in which both standard dynamic range and high dynamic range can be created effortlessly.

“They also make it possible for SDR and HDR content to be created in a single stream and stored as a single version, significantly reducing the storage space and bandwidth required to manage the growing number of encoded versions of video content,” said Allié.

Advanced HDR by Technicolor allows streaming service providers and broadcasters to differentiate themselves by delivering the best visual experience with uncompromised HDR that is backward compatible with SDR-only devices.

About Advanced HDR by Technicolor

A collaboration between Philips, InterDigital and Technicolor, Advanced HDR by Technicolor® is a suite of HDR production, distribution and display solutions that leverages machine learning (ML) technology to maximize image quality and enhance the consumer viewing experience. There are two major components to Advanced HDR by Technicolor:

● The Intelligent Tone Management (ITM) tool provides a dynamic, tunable, real-time solution to up-convert SDR content to HDR with full freedom and flexibility to manage contrast, brightness and color saturation.

● The Single Layer HDR (SL-HDR) is a dynamic and tunable real-time tool that implements the ETSI SL-HDR standards to generate and deliver a single, consistent, high-quality broadcast stream starting from any mix of input content (such as live, movies, news) across a wide range of HDR formats (HDR10, HLG, S-LOG3). SL-HDR1 transforms HDR input streams into SDR-plus-metadata streams. SL-HDR compatible receivers provide consumers with high-quality HDR images that can be adapted to optimize the display capabilities of their devices. Thanks to the unique backward compatibility feature of SL-HDR1, consumers who do not have HDR devices can enjoy the highest quality SDR experience.

To learn more about Advanced HDR by Technicolor visit:

https://advancedhdrbytechnicolor.com/