Baker Consultancy Faults Mexico Occupation of an Industrial Gas Plant of Air Liquide

MEI 975 - Introduction Title page of 2017 hydrogen supply contract between Pemex and Air Liquide MEI 975 Cartographic plan of the Tula refinery, showing the hydrogen plant.

The decree of December 29 affecting the operation of the hydrogen plant belonging to Air Liquide ignores Pemex's obligations in a 2017 contract

Air Liquide (XPAR:XPAR:AI)

The decree does not acknowledge Pemex's obligations under the contract and treats indemnity as a matter of real estate valuation.” — George Baker