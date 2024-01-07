IT Infrastructure Monitoring Market Rising at 17.3% CAGR to Hit US$ 21.72 Billion by 2034 | Fact.MR

Complexity of Modern IT Environments and Rising Cybersecurity Concerns Pushing Demand for Advanced IT Infrastructure Monitoring Solutions

Rockville, Jan. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global IT Infrastructure Monitoring Market is estimated at US$ 4.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 21.72 billion by the end of 2034.

IT infrastructure monitoring is evolving into a pivotal domain as organizations increasingly recognize the importance of maintaining the health, performance, and security of their IT ecosystems. IT infrastructure monitoring solutions and services are designed to monitor, analyze, and manage various components of IT infrastructure, including networks, servers, applications, and cloud environments. As digital transformation is accelerating in several organizations, the demand for advanced IT infrastructure monitoring tools is predicted to expand at a rapid pace during the coming decade.

Key Segments of IT Infrastructure Monitoring Industry Research Report

By Deployment By Enterprise Size By Solution By Application Cloud

On-premise SMEs

Large Enterprises Software Integrated IT Infrastructure Monitoring Systems Standalone Software

Services Professional Services IT Consulting Services Integration and Deployment Monitoring Services Support and Maintenance Managed IT Services

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Government & Defense

Retail & CPG

Healthcare

Energy & Utilities

Others



With the growing frequency and sophistication of cyber threats, security-centric monitoring is becoming a top priority. IT infrastructure monitoring solutions integrate robust security features, including threat detection, vulnerability assessment, and compliance monitoring, to safeguard organizations against evolving cybersecurity risks.

Increasing complexity of IT environments, including the integration of cloud services, edge computing, and diverse applications, is a major factor driving demand for IT infrastructure monitoring solutions to manage and optimize their diverse IT assets.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global demand for IT infrastructure monitoring technologies is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 17.3% from 2024 to 2034.

The United States market is forecasted to reach US$ 4.64 billion by 2034-end.

Revenue from IT infrastructure monitoring in Japan is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 16.9% through 2034.

The market in Mexico is calculated at US$ 151.1 million for 2024.

“Rise of edge computing and IoT is generating profitable business opportunities for IT infrastructure monitoring solution providers,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Winning Strategy

Some of the leading infrastructure monitoring solution providers are IBM Corporation, Solar Winds Inc., Sumo Logic, Broadcom Inc., Dynatrace LLC., and Splunk Inc. Key market players are adopting strategies such as technological advancements, geographical expansion, and customer-centric approaches to stay ahead in the market.

Japan's Smart City Boom Drives Demand for IT Infrastructure Monitoring

Japan is making significant strides in the creation of smart cities, harnessing the power of the Internet of Things (IoT) and interconnected technologies. The surge in smart city initiatives is fueling the need for robust IT infrastructure monitoring. This monitoring is critical to support the deployment of smart devices, optimize urban services, and guarantee the smooth operation of interconnected city systems.

The integration of IoT devices is becoming increasingly prevalent across various industries in Japan, spanning manufacturing, healthcare, and transportation. In this landscape, IT infrastructure monitoring plays a pivotal role in overseeing the performance, connectivity, and security of these IoT devices. This ensures their seamless integration into existing IT environments, contributing to the ongoing evolution of Japan's smart city landscape.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) USD 21.72 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 17.3% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 219 Figures



Digital Transformation Spurs IT Infrastructure Monitoring Demand in the United States and Germany

The United States leads the way in digital transformation endeavors across various industries, with organizations making substantial investments in modernizing their IT infrastructure to maintain competitiveness. This surge in digital transformation efforts is propelling the need for sophisticated IT infrastructure monitoring technologies. These technologies are crucial in guaranteeing the availability, performance, and security of digital services throughout the United States.

Germany, recognized globally for its Industry 4.0 initiatives, places a strong emphasis on integrating smart technologies into manufacturing processes. This focus on automation and connectivity is fostering an increased demand for IT infrastructure monitoring. The goal is to ensure the reliability and efficiency of interconnected industrial systems, further solidifying Germany's position as a leader in technological advancements.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global IT infrastructure monitoring market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on deployment (cloud, on-premise), enterprise size (SMEs, large enterprises), solution (software, services), and application (BFSI, IT & telecom, government & defense, retail & CPG, healthcare, energy & utilities), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

