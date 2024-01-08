C-LEVEL EXECUTIVE AND BOARD MEMBER ALEXA A. S. RAAD, QRD® AWARDED THE CERTIFICATE IN CYBER RISK GOVERNANCE℠
The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠ to Alexa A. S. Raad, QRD® of Washington, DC, in the United States. Alexa now holds all three of the DCRO Institute's global credentials.
— David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Alexa is a Qualified Risk Director®, an Advisory Board Member of the Verified Voting Foundation, and the former Chief Policy and Regulatory Affairs Officer of HUMAN, a New York-based cybersecurity company focusing on protecting organizations by disrupting digital fraud and abuse. She has over 30 years of experience spanning diverse executive-level leadership positions in start-up, turnaround, and nonprofit environments in the internet infrastructure and cybersecurity sectors. She served as the Chief Operating Officer for Farsight Security, Inc., and as the Chief Executive Officer of the Public Interest Registry, operator of the .org top-level domain. She also serves as a member of the DCRO Institute Stakeholder Supervisory Board. Alexa earned an MBA and an MSc in Management Information Systems from George Washington University and a B.S. in Marketing from the University of Maryland.
"It’s my pleasure to welcome Alexa to a very elite group of people who hold all three of our global credentials," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "I also have the pleasure of working with her in her role as a member of the DCRO Institute Stakeholder Supervisory Board, where she represents the interests of Qualified Risk Directors® globally. She is an excellent board member and serves her organizations with distinction."
The Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠ is awarded to those who have completed an extensive education program led by a global suite of board members, leading C-suite technology executives, law enforcement, and intelligence experts, all with deep knowledge of technology and cyber. Candidate knowledge is validated by evaluation across all subjects covered.
“The DCRO Cyber Risk Governance course is an excellent resource for new and existing board directors,” said Ms. Raad. “It covers a thorough exploration of risk frameworks and methodologies as well as practical tools for effective risk governance in diverse organizational contexts. It stands out for its relevance, depth, and applicability, making it an excellent choice for any board director aiming to enhance their expertise in risk management,” she continued.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about our programs at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
