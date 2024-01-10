Qualified Records' Finest Shine in Year-End Acclaim from Roots Music Report and Blues Music Magazine

Qualified Records 2023 Yates McKendree 2023 Big Shoes 2023

Yates McKendree and the Big Shoes Band are honored with recognition on 2023 Releases

Only a very old and experienced soul could make his kind of art.” — Grammy® winner Gary Nicholson

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITES STATES , January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qualified Records celebrates the accolades showered upon two of its standout acts, Yates McKendree and the Big Shoes Band, by the influential Roots Music Report and Blues Music Magazine. This recognition underscores their formidable presence in the music realm, with both acts clinching year-end honors for their acclaimed albums "Buchanan Lane" and "Fresh Tracks." These albums have not only resonated with millions globally but also dominated indie radio charts, seizing the #1 spot for consecutive weeks.

Yates McKendree’s "Buchanan Lane" emerges as a beacon in the traditional blues landscape, securing the 7th spot in the Roots Music Report's Top Ten Classic Blues Albums of the Year. McKendree's emotive vocals, coupled with his virtuosic guitar work, weave an authentic tapestry of sound that has enthralled listeners. This nod from a titan of music journalism cements McKendree's stature as a luminary in the blues genre. Gary Nicholson, the noted songwriter and Grammy®-winning member of both the Texas and Nashville Songwriter Halls of Fame said: "I have said Yates is proof of reincarnation, only a very old and experienced soul could make his kind of art. Yes, he’s been around plenty before, and he’s giving it to this world again, just getting started being timeless.”

In addition, "Buchanan Lane" was placed on the Ballot for a Grammy Nomination and was honored with Nominations from the Blues Foundation for their Blues Music Awards, Making A Scene Awards and Blues Blast Magazine Awards.

Meanwhile, the Big Shoes Band, steered by the charismatic Rick Huckaby and featuring a trio of A-list guitarists and well-known studio and touring A-List musicians from Nashville and Muscle Shoals, garnered kudos from fans worldwide along with highly favorable reviews from music critics for "Fresh Tracks." The album is a kaleidoscope of blues, rock, and blue-eyed soul, captivating nearly 5 million listeners worldwide. Their vivacious energy and eclectic sound have rightfully landed them the #19 spot on the Root's Music Report's Top 20 Blues/Rock Albums of the Year. "Calling Big Shoes a super band would indeed be a huge understatement" said one notable reviewer from BluesBlast Magazine.

John Heithaus, a Partner at Qualified Records, expressed the label's pride in these artists: "The recognition of Yates McKendree and the Big Shoes Band by Roots Music Report and Blues Music Magazine is not just deserved; it's a reflection of their artistry, perseverance, and unyielding commitment to their musical vision. They are integral to the Qualified Records family, and we eagerly anticipate their future projects. And most of all, we thank the radio stations and fans worldwide for their support and encouragement."

At the heart of Qualified Records is a commitment to nurturing and promoting artists like McKendree and the Big Shoes Band, who continue to honor and, sometimes, redefine the American Roots genre. The accolades from Roots Music Report and Blues Music Magazine are a testament to their artistic impact and the indelible mark they've made on the music landscape. Fans are encouraged to immerse themselves in the artistry of these musicians on all major streaming platforms including Spotify, Soundcloud, Apple Music, YouTube, Jango Radio-Facebook and many more.

Discover more about Yates McKendree, the Big Shoes Band, and other Qualified Records Artists, get to know us at http://qualifiedrecords.com and this Spotify playlist: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/5vDPXpNhIEOwdcqLmoAFIh?si=47537d309cb947cd

Yates McKendree (Out Crowd)