PHILIPPINES, January 7 - Press Release

January 7, 2024 11th Villar Awards recognize cooperatives' role in poverty alleviation The Villar Foundation recognized nineteen (19) outstanding cooperatives and community enterprises which models of good practice in poverty reduction for the year 2023. The awarding ceremony was held last December in Las Piñas City. Senator Cynthia A. Villar acknowledged them as models for their good practices in poverty alleviation among their members and in support of their community. She was joined by former Senate President Manny Villar,Deputy Speaker Camille Villar,Senator Mark Villar and Vistaland CEO Paolo VIllar in the awarding ceremonies and hand over trophy to the cooperatives that showed exemplary assistance to their communities coming from different parts of the country. Each awardee also received Php250, 000 in cash from Villar Foundation. Special awardees on the other hand received P150,000. Twenty-Eight (28) cooperatives were shortlisted from among the 108 entries and 19 emerged as the final awardees, with 3 special awards. "Cooperatives play a significant role toward realizing the aspirations of our countrymen, just like the Villar Foundation let us continue to help our "kababayans." said former Senate President Manny Villar. Through this recognition, we hope to inspire and encourage cooperatives to continue with their work to uplift the lives of their communities," Sen Cynthia Villar added. The 11th Villar Awards Outstanding Cooperatives are: National Capital region(NCR) 1. Avon Independent Manager's Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Mandaluyog City. 2. Pandacan Transport and Service Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Manila City. Region 1 3. Free Farmers Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Cabugao, Ilocos Sur. 4. Bacarra Zanjera Irrigators Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Bacarra, Ilocos Norte. Region 2 5. Our Lady Of La Salette Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Santiago City, Isabela. Region 4a 7. Lopez Quezon Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Lopez, Quezon 8. St. Raphael Archangel Parish Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Calaca, Batangas. 9. United Labor Service Cooperative, Nasugbu, Batangas. 10. Ibaan Market Vendors And Community Multi Purpose Cooperative, Ibaan, Batangas. 11. Cavite Metro Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Imus, Cavite Region 6 12. NONESCOST Multi-Purpose Cooperative-Visayas, Sagay City, Negros Occidental. Region 7 13. PNB KGB Multipurpose Cooperative, Carmen, Bohol. Region 8 14. Leyte South Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Pintuyan, Southern Leyte Region 9 14. Sindangan Facoma Community Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Sindangan, Zamboanga Del Norte. 15. Mahayag Farmers Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Mahayag, Zamboanga Del Sur. Region 10 16. Bukidnon Government Employees Multi-Purpose Employees Cooperative, Malaybalay City, Bukidnon. Region 11 17. Manuel Guianga and Sirib Growers And Employees Multi - Purpose Cooperative, Calinan, Davao City. Region 12 18. Central Isulan Teachers, Employees And Retirees Multi -Purpose Cooperative, Isulan, Sultan Kudarat. CARAGA 19. MSC Center For The Poor Agriculture Cooperative, Talacogon, Agusan Del Sur. Special awards was given to the following cooperatives: Region 3 1. San Felipe Livestock and Organic Farmers Association Inc. San Felipe,Zambales. BARMM 2. Layungan District Teachers Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Bongao, Tawi Tawi. NCR 3. CAA Pagsasarili Talipapa Multi-Purpose Cooperative, CAA Las Piñas City. 11th Villar Foundation, kinilala ang papel ng mga kooperatiba sa pag-angat mula sa kahirapan Pinarangalan ng Villar Foundation sa pangunguna ni Sen. Cynthia A. Villar ang 19 natatanging kooperatiba at community enterprises na nagsilbing ehemplo sa magandang gawain sa poverty reduction para sa taong 2023. Ang awarding ceremony at ginanap noong nakaraang buwan ng Disyembre sa Las Piñas City. Kinilala ni Villar, advocate ng job generation at livelihood programs, ang mga ito dahil sa pangunguna sa paglago at pag-unlad sa kanilang komunidad. "Their initiatives provided livelihood, jobs and additional earnings, improving the living condition of members and residents," giit ni Villar. "Through this recognition, we hope to inspire and encourage cooperatives to continue with their work to uplift the lives of their communities," pahayag pa niya. Sinamahan siya nina dating Senate President Manny Villar, Deputy Speaker Camille Villar,Senator Mark Villar and Vistaland CEO Paolo VIllar sa pag-aabot ng trophy sa mga nagwagi na tumulong sa kanilang komunidad. "Cooperatives play a significant role toward realizing the aspirations of our countrymen, just like the Villar Foundation let us continue to help our "kababayans." sabinpa ng dating Senate President. Nagmula ang awardees sa iba.t-ibang lugar sa bansa. Tumanggap ang bawat isang awardee ng Php250, 000 cash mula sa Villar Foundation. Binigyan naman ng P150,000 cash ang bawa't isang special awardee. Twenty-Eight (28) cooperatives ang na-shortlist mula sa 108 entries. Samantala, 19 lamang ang final awardees at tatlo ang special awardees . Ang 11th Villar Awards Outstanding Cooperatives ay ang mga sumusunod: National Capital region(NCR) 1. Avon Independent Manager's Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Mandaluyog City. 2. Pandacan Transport and Service Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Manila City. Region 1 3. Free Farmers Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Cabugao, Ilocos Sur. 4. Bacarra Zanjera Irrigators Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Bacarra, Ilocos Norte. Region 2 5. Our Lady Of La Salette Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Santiago City, Isabela. Region 4a 7. Lopez Quezon Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Lopez, Quezon 8. St. Raphael Archangel Parish Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Calaca, Batangas. 9. United Labor Service Cooperative, Nasugbu, Batangas. 10. Ibaan Market Vendors And Community Multi Purpose Cooperative, Ibaan, Batangas. 11. Cavite Metro Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Imus, Cavite Region 6 12. NONESCOST Multi-Purpose Cooperative-Visayas, Sagay City, Negros Occidental. Region 7 13. PNB KGB Multipurpose Cooperative, Carmen, Bohol. Region 8 14. Leyte South Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Pintuyan, Southern Leyte Region 9 14. Sindangan Facoma Community Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Sindangan, Zamboanga Del Norte. 15. Mahayag Farmers Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Mahayag, Zamboanga Del Sur. Region 10 16. Bukidnon Government Employees Multi-Purpose Employees Cooperative, Malaybalay City, Bukidnon. Region 11 17. Manuel Guianga and Sirib Growers And Employees Multi - Purpose Cooperative, Calinan, Davao City. Region 12 18.Central Isulan Teachers, Employees And Retirees Multi -Purpose Cooperative, Isulan, Sultan Kudarat. CARAGA 19. MSC Center For The Poor Agriculture Cooperative, Talacogon, Agusan Del Sur. Binigyan naman ng Special Awards ang mga sumusunod:: Region 3 1. San Felipe Livestock and Organic Farmers Association Inc. San Felipe,Zambales. BARMM 2. Layungan District Teachers Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Bongao, Tawi Tawi. NCR 3. CAA Pagsasarili Talipapa Multi-Purpose Cooperative, CAA Las Piñas City.