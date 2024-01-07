Advanced HDR By Technicolor® Demonstrates Innovations in HDR for Live Broadcasters and Streaming Providers at CES 2024

Technology for an Enhanced Visual Experience

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CES 2024 – Executives representing Advanced HDR by Technicolor® -- a collaboration between Philips, InterDigital and Technicolor -- will be on hand at CES 2024 to demonstrate how leading streaming video providers and broadcasters are delivering premium high dynamic range (HDR) and standard dynamic range (SDR) experiences through a single production workflow and distribution stream.

Automatic conversion of SDR to HDR -- and back to SDR if necessary -- is one of the distinguishing features of Advanced HDR by Technicolor. It is a critical requirement for broadcasters and video streaming services interested in distributing high-quality live sports and entertainment events as well as HDR and SDR content libraries cost-effectively.

Last month (December 2023), Advanced HDR by Technicolor was recognized with the 2023 Silver Award in the streaming category by Digital Media World for its ability to simultaneously deliver production- and distribution-ready content for HDR/SDR distribution at SDR only bitrates. This is accomplished by adding extremely low bitrate meta-data which enables delivery of uncompromised HDR with 10-bit and 8-bit encoding -- without artifacts -- to any high definition or ultra-high definition resolution as well as mobile devices.

"The process maximizes HDR's dynamic range and color volume without compromising SDR experiences. The suite of solutions included in Advanced HDR by Technicolor ensures optimal source fidelity on both SDR-to-HDR and HDR-to-SDR conversions," said Rick Dumont, senior director of business development of HDR video for Philips.

"These conversions are accomplished by leveraging machine learning to deliver a single stream accompanied by dynamic metadata to end-user devices. It offers streaming providers and broadcasters a sophisticated and cost-effective approach to delivering the best possible video experience to viewers," added Dumont.

Advanced HDR by Technicolor enables streaming providers and broadcasters to differentiate themselves in the market by delivering the best possible and uncompromised visual experience at a very low bitrate to consumers in both HDR and SDR, regardless of how content is created. Today, vibrant video content in Advanced HDR by Technicolor is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week on all of Sinclair's NextGen TV stations.

To find demonstrations of the Advanced HDR by Technicolor solution during CES 2024, visit:

● ATSC booth #LVCC, Central Hall — 19744 -- The Advanced HDR by Technicolor team and Sinclair will showcase the latest innovations offered in ATSC 3.0 and being implemented at NextGen TV stations.

● Hisense booth #LVCC, Central Hall — 18217 -- Premium HDR content from Sinclair's NextGen TV stations enabled by Advanced HDR by Technicolor will be demonstrated on Hisense U7, U8 and UX ULED TVs with Mini LED backlights.

About Advanced HDR by Technicolor

A collaboration between Philips, InterDigital and Technicolor, Advanced HDR by Technicolor® is a suite of High Dynamic Range (HDR) production, distribution and display solutions that leverages machine learning (ML) technology to maximize image quality and enhance the consumer viewing experience. There are two major components to Advanced HDR by Technicolor:

● The Intelligent Tone Management (ITM) tool provides a dynamic, tunable, real-time solution to up-convert SDR content to HDR with full freedom and flexibility to manage contrast, brightness and color saturation.

● The Single Layer HDR (SL-HDR) is a dynamic and tunable real-time tool that implements the ETSI SL-HDR standards to generate and deliver a single, consistent, high-quality broadcast stream starting from any mix of input content (such as live, movies, news) across a wide range of HDR formats (HDR10, HLG, S-LOG3). SL-HDR1 transforms HDR input streams into SDR-plus-metadata streams. SL-HDR compatible receivers provide consumers with high-quality HDR images that can be adapted to optimize the display capabilities of their devices. Thanks to the unique backward compatibility feature of SL-HDR1, consumers who do not have HDR devices can enjoy the highest quality SDR experience.

To learn more about Advanced HDR by Technicolor visit:

https://advancedhdrbytechnicolor.com/