Traffic Delays / i89 SB Exit 8 / Berlin

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Berlin Barracks


News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification:


There a Traffic Delay in the area of i89 SB exit 8, Berlin - due to a motor vehicle crash with 1 vehicle still in the lane of travel.


This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.


Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.


