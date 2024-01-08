Conscientiousness & Consciousness key to efficient transportation; Dayalbagh leads the way

5th Winter Session of the Dayalbagh Science of Consciousness 2024, jointly organised by the Dayalbagh Educational Institute (DEI) and the Association of Transport Development in India (ATDI)

Transportation is an important component of consciousness phenomenon, as mobility is at the core of all life whether it is in the physical plane or subtle material world or even the spiritual world at physical level.

At the 5th Winter Session of the Dayalbagh Science of Consciousness 2024, jointly organized by the Dayalbagh Educational Institute (DEI) and the Association of Transport Development in India (ATDI), speakers deliberated on the various aspects of transportation and inherent relationship between them. The topic of the panel discussion was “Community Conscientiousness for Lateral and Longitudinal Mobility (transportation) for the Realization of Ultimate Consciousness” The two-day conference concluded on Monday, January 1.

Whether we are travelling to other places or descending through our own spiritual journey, consciousness plays a key role in leading us to our goal of ultimate consciousness. In many respects, Dayalbagh is a forerunner with its environmentally conscious lifestyle for sustainable development, hence a model for the world to emulate at the global level.

Speaking about developing a holistic approach to all aspects of transportation, B N Puri, director of Asian Institute of Transport Development, said that the role of consciousness in transportation in totality is important because transport has both positive and negative externalities. Giving an example, Mr Puri said the burden of road accidents are mostly borne by the poor people. This social gradient needs to be reduced and we need to change the way we approach road safety.” He called for a holistic type of transportation system, where each mode of transport and related areas saves on resources, nature as well as humankind.

Dayalbagh, the headquarters of the Radhasoami faith, operates a sustainable transportation system with an emphasis on renewable energy, as highlighted by Pami Dua, former director of Delhi School of Economics. The Dayalbagh model integrates solar energy in all aspects, including transportation, agriculture, education, and healthcare. The colony utilizes shared electric rickshaws and solar electric vehicles for travel, contributing to its recognition as a green campus by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India. Prof Dua emphasized the innovative approach, focusing on conscience-based conscientiousness to achieve perfection through hard work and dedication, ensuring a sustainable and environmentally conscious lifestyle.

Indian Institute of Forest Management’s Parul Rishi spoke about the psychological and behavioral mobility component of community consensus for lateral and longitudinal mobility. She said there are technological interventions to improve the transportation system, but there is resistance to these changes. “When we talk about longitudinal and natural mobility, what is required is to unlearn the relearn structures and processes. Whenever we talk about psychological mobility, we talk about moving minds. The Dayalbagh community has successfully broken these barriers; they have gone beyond the contemporary thought processes”

Venkatesh Sarvasidhi, MD, Springer Nature, highlighted the need for electrification of public transport system in India to reduce noise and air pollution. He said that the government plans to increase the number of electric vehicles by 30% private cars; 70% commercial vehicles; 40% buses and 80% two-wheelers by 2030. The government is planning to decarbonize the transportation system and is exploring green hydrogen biofuels and different formats. “Dayalbagh has set an example in driving sustainable format of living, aligning with all the 17 elements of STG goals. Air pollution is not measured as an STG element, but Dayalbagh is even doing great work in the air quality space. It also sets an example of using electric vehicles, solar powered vehicles, community shareable transportation systems, which is a model for the world going forward rather than individual vehicles,” Mr Sarvasidhi added.

Anna Horatschek from the University of Kiel, Germany, emphasized the intellectual mobility and openness showcased at the DSC conference. She highlighted the interconnected nature of spirituality, intellect, emotion, and physicality in human life. Discussing transportation in relation to Agra, Prof Horatschek advocated for an overhaul of transportation systems while ensuring consideration for the benefits extended to marginalized sections of society who may face challenges affording public transportation.

Anirban Bandyopadhyay, Scientist, NIMS, Tsukuba, Japan, spoke about the integration of complex systems in terms of mobility.

Giving the example of the human boy, Dr Bandyopadhyay said “Our body is made of protein molecules, and every single moment these protein molecules die and new proteins are born, so every single organ in our body continuously gets replaced. However, consciousness remains unchanged. Though we are constantly undergoing changes in our body, we are all connected through consciousness” He added, “Consciousness is non-physical entity. Systems are so integrated with the philosophy of number integers etc., that a non-physical entity or non-physical features could be the way to go forward”

Former IIT Delhi professor A L Agarwal emphasized the interconnected nature of all transportation segments. He stressed the priority of consciousness among providers and users of road transport to address bottlenecks and ensure safe mobility. Agarwal identified challenges in road transport, including speed regulations, road geometry gaps, inadequate technology use, lack of emergency aid, uncertified roadworthiness, and weak licensing policies. He advocated for a simultaneous pursuit of improvements in these sub-sectors to save lives and enhance mobility and connectivity.

In conclusion, Gur Saroop Sood, president of Radhasoami Satsang Sabha, highlighted Dayalbagh's environmentally friendly transportation model, serving as a net carbon sink and contributing to Agra's ecological well-being. The use of fossil fuel-free electric vehicles in public transport and the eco-village's dynamic growth over the past 108 years were emphasized, with the potential for continued expansion to benefit humanity and all living beings on Earth and beyond.

The conference concluded with a vibrant cultural program by children of the Sant Superhuman Evolutionary Scheme. The program featured a camel song, commemorating the UN's declaration of 2024 as the International Year of the Camelids, and a rendition of 'Lead, Kindly Light' based on a hymn by Saint John Henry Newman from 1883