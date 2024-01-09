Polestar Pictures Announces Lead Cast for Film
Polestar Pictures Announces Joe Sabatino, Laura Van Yck, Mike Ferguson, and Debra Lamb in key roles for "Vampire Penance: The Atonement of John Wolf"
We are thrilled to have Joe Sabatino on board as John Wolf in 'Vampire Penance: The Atonement of John Wolf.' Joe brings a depth and intensity to the character that is nothing short of mesmerizing.”SHARPSVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polestar Pictures revealed today the star-studded lineup for its upcoming film, "Vampire Penance: The Atonement of John Wolf." This eagerly anticipated vampire trilogy promises to be a unique blend of suspense, drama, and dark fantasy.
— John Reign, Director
Joe Sabatino as John Wolf
Stepping into the lead role of John Wolf, Joe Sabatino brings a compelling depth to this complex character. Wolf, a man tormented by his past and entangled in a world of vampires, struggles with his inner demons and external threats. Award-winning director John Reign said, "We are thrilled to have Joe Sabatino on board as John Wolf in 'Vampire Penance: The Atonement of John Wolf.' Joe brings a depth and intensity to the character that is nothing short of mesmerizing. His ability to delve into the complexities of John Wolf, a character battling with his past and entangled in a supernatural world, is truly remarkable. I believe Joe's portrayal will captivate our audience and add a profound layer of realism and emotion to our film. It's an honor to work with such a talented actor, and I'm confident that his performance will be a standout in this exciting trilogy."
Mike Ferguson as Duke Martin
Mike Ferguson, another award-winning actor in the horror/vampire genre, takes on the role of Duke Martin, a fierce and relentless vampire hunter. His character is central to the action-packed sequences, showcasing intense combat scenes and a relentless pursuit of justice against the vampiric forces.
Debra Lamb as Shotgun
The beautiful and talented Debra Lamb (https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0482941/?ref_=ext_shr_lnk) steps into the role of Shotgun, a character whose presence is both formidable and essential to the film's intricate plot. Her portrayal promises to be both powerful and captivating, adding to the film's dark and enigmatic atmosphere.
Laura Van Yck as Ivory
Talented Laura Van Yck (https://www.imdb.com/name/nm9810139/?ref_=fn_al_nm_1) will portray Ivory, a mysterious figure whose ghostly presence is pivotal to the unfolding drama. Her enigmatic character adds a layer of intrigue and suspense to the film's narrative.
According to Executive Producer Joe DiDonato, “This cast brings together a dynamic range of talent, ensuring that "Vampire Penance: The Atonement of John Wolf" will be a cinematic experience that matches its “Get Discovered” open auditions and on-set experiences.” He added, “Stay tuned for more updates as Polestar Pictures continues to innovate in the world of filmmaking.”
The company is directing “Get Discovered” contest candidates to their audition page at https://www.vampirepenance.com/audition-contest as one way to secure a role. This is a unique opportunity for aspiring actors to showcase their skills and potentially land a role in a major motion picture. The deadline for submission is January 30, 2024, at midnight Pacific Time.
In addition to the audition page, Polestar Pictures is also offering a chance for actors to win a role in the film by signing up at https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/--2806754/coming_soon/x/290905. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for actors to not only audition for a major film but also have the chance to secure a role through the Indiegogo campaign.
For more information on how to participate in the "Get Discovered" Acting Contest, as well as win a choice of a part in the Vampire Penance Movie or the free Family Adventure raffle that will allow families to watch the filmmaking process on the set, visit Polestar Pictures’ prelaunch page at https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/--2806754/coming_soon/x/29090579. The deadline for submission is January 30, 2024, at midnight Pacific Time.
The company said that when it formally launches its Indiegogo campaign in February, it will also offer romantic weekend getaways for couples on set, additional family adventures that will allow them behind the scene access, and even corporate team builders, which will allow companies to participate in the collaboration it takes to make a major motion picture come together. From make-up and wardrobe to special and practical effects and camera work, companies can even film their version of the scene in a special break-out filming session.
About The Vampire Penance Trilogy
Vampire Penance Concept Reel: https://vimeo.com/895606004
"Vampire Penance: The Atonement of John Wolf" opens with the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and jumps to 1985 Sharon, PA, USA.
A 10-year-old girl wakes to a nightmare, her room invaded by unseen forces. Meanwhile, Killian, a Scottish vampire hunter, searches for vampire havens. He meets Ivory, a captivating vampire, in a bar that soon turns into a vampire slaughterhouse.
Killian's confrontation leads to the bar's destruction. Under Nile, an ancient vampire's descendant, the surviving vampires plot human dominion.
Tormented by his past, John Wolf meets Ivory, entering a world where reality and the supernatural merge, uncovering dark secrets.
Talent Notes: This is for "Copy, Credit, Meals, Lodging." There will also be a "set-aside" from the film's proceeds for cast and crew.
The final actor selection will be based on community voting. Individuals and children submitting must sign consent forms in the audition package.
About Polestar Pictures
Polestar Pictures stands at the forefront of cinematic innovation, blending compelling storytelling with immersive audience experiences. With a commitment to excellence and led by award-winning film director John Reign and industry veterans like Joe DiDonato, Mark Weis, and consultant Joe Sabatino, Polestar Pictures is dedicated to creating not just films but cultural phenomena. The upcoming vampire trilogy is a testament to their vision and creativity, promising to be a landmark series in the genre. For more information, visit www.PolestarPictures.com.
Joe DiDonato
Polestar Pictures
+1 805-823-3552
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other
Vampire Penance: The Atonement of John Wolf