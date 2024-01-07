Protest Against Sri Lankan President by Tamil Families of Disappeared Attacked by Security Forces. Three Women Arrested

Grieving family members wanted to know the whereabouts of their disappeared loved ones, but the President refused to meet them and hear their grievances.

VAVUNIA, SRI LANKA, January 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / --A protest against Sri Lankan President Ranil Wikramasinghe by Tamil Families of the Disappeared was attacked by the Sri Lankan Security Forces in the Northern town of Vavuniya. Three women of the disappeared families were arrested.WATCH: https://youtu.be/HYfdFO-nv0M Grieving family members wanted to know the whereabouts of their disappeared loved ones, but the President refused to meet them and hear their grievances.When the families who are mostly women, were holding black flags and protested outside the place where President was holding a meeting, the security forces moved in and attacked them.Thousands of Tamils including babies and children were forcibly disappeared by the Sri Lankan Security forces.Thousands of Tamils Disappeared and the UN Working Group on Enforced Disappearances stated in 2020 that the second highest number of enforced disappearance cases in the world is from Sri Lanka.President Wikramasinghe is on a four-day visit to the North of the country, where he was met with several protests calling for justice for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide committed against the Tamil people.According to UN internal Review Report around seventy thousand Tamils were killed in the final six months of the war that ended in 2009. Hundreds of Tamil women were also sexually assaulted and raped by the Sri Lankan Security forces. https://reliefweb.int/report/sri-lanka/report-secretary-general%E2%80%99s-internal-review-panel-united-nations-action-sri-lanka So far no one have been held accountable for these atrocity crimes.WATCH: https://youtu.be/HYfdFO-nv0M

Tamil Families of the Disappered Protest Against Sri Lankan President