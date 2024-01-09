HAWAII FLUID ART BRINGS THE ALOHA SPIRIT TO LAS VEGAS’ FASHION SHOW MALL

Inspiring and Nurturing the Human Spirit, One Painting at a Time

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maya Ratcliff, founder and CEO of Hawaii Fluid Art, announced the opening of a new flagship studio in the Fashion Show Mall on the Strip in Las Vegas.

WHERE: 3200 Las Vegas Blvd., #2610, Las Vegas, Nevada 89109
WHAT: Hawaii Fluid Art offers unique art classes that bring people together for a one-of-a-kind experience.
Maya Ratcliff | maya@hawaiifluidart.com

For anyone looking for a fun way to de-stress and reconnect with their inner child, Hawaii Fluid Art is the place to be.
Open seven days a week, Hawaii Fluid Art, Las Vegas offers art classes, retail shopping, an art gallery and more. The art classes are fun, fast, and easy, and fluid art is the perfect activity for all ages and skill levels. The studio offers classes in acrylic pour painting, resin beach scenes, resin tumblers, glass painting, mosaic resin frames and Patch Party, a unique experience that lets students personalize a trucker hat from a collection of more than 1,000 patches and a variety of vinyl, beads and chains. Individual and group classes are available for birthday parties, corporate events, Girls’ Nights Out, date nights, fundraisers, family fun nights, and team-building events.

”We are thrilled to give Las Vegas residents and visitors the opportunity to relax and enjoy the Aloha Spirit amid the excitement of the Fashion Show Mall on the Vegas Strip. From the moment you walk through our door, you will feel loved, supported, important, empowered and capable,” says Ratcliff.
Classes and private events can now be booked online at https://vegas.hawaiifluidart.com. Walk-ins are always welcome.

About Hawaii Fluid Art
Founded in 2020, Hawaii Fluid Art delivers a unique blend of entertainment and professional art instruction. Hawaii Fluid Art students are proud to display their one-of-a-kind creations In their homes and offices. Since going public with the franchise in April 2022, more than 200 units have been sold, with more than 35 studios opening in the next six months.

Current open locations include Coppell, TX; Waikoloa Village, HI; Boulder, CO; Kansas City, MO; Oklahoma City, OK; Frisco, TX; Lubbock, TX; Franklin, TN; Tinley Park, IL; Flower Mound, TX; Mansfield, TX; Cedar Hill, TX; Greenville, SC ; Rochester Hills, MI; Fort Mill, SC; Mt. Juliet, TN; Wellington, FL; Fort Worth, TX; Coconut Creek, FL; Gulf Shores, AL; League City, TX and Sioux Falls, SD.


Hawaii Fluid Art
www.hawaiifluidart.com

Maya Ratcliff
Hawaii Fluid Art
+1 808-344-4878
email us here

