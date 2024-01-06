Hà Nội meeting marks 45 years since victory of southwestern border defence

VIETNAM, January 6 -

HÀ NỘI – A gathering took place in Hà Nội on January 6 to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the victory of the war defending the southwestern border and, together with the Cambodian troops and people, defeating the genocidal regime (January 7, 1979 - 2024).

The event saw the presence of Cambodian Ambassador to Vietnam Chea Kimtha; Vietnamese generals and heroes of the people’s armed forces; foreign guests; 200 war veterans, former volunteer soldiers, and former experts of Việt Nam who used to fight and work in the neighbouring country; and Cambodian students.

Lê Kim Anh, President of the Hanoi Women’s Union and Chairwoman of the city’s Việt Nam - Cambodia Friendship Association, affirmed that the two countries boasted friendly neighbourliness, solidarity, and mutual support throughout history.

Shortly after winning the resistance war against the US in 1975, the Cambodian people suffered from a big tragedy caused by the reactionary force of Pol Pot - Ieng Sary. This force also distorted history, provoked, and seriously violated the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Việt Nam.

To safeguard the Fatherland’s sacred sovereignty, protect people’s lives and property, and respond to the urgent appeal from the Kampuchean United Front for National Salvation, with the noble international spirit of “helping others means helping oneself”, volunteer soldiers of Việt Nam and the revolutionary armed force of Cambodia launched a strategic offensive along the entire borderline to drive off the Khmer Rouge and liberate the Cambodian people from the genocidal regime. On January 7, 1979, Phnom Penh capital was completely liberated.

At the gathering, former volunteer soldiers and former experts of Vietnam recounted their memories of the time they spent with Cambodian comrades and people while fighting on the southwestern battlefield to free Cambodia from the genocidal regime, and settling this regime’s consequences and rebuilding Cambodia.

On this occasion, 50 gift packages were presented to war veterans, former volunteer soldiers, former experts, and representatives of Cambodian students in Việt Nam. VNA/VNS